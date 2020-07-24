Duterte should focus on economy, public health: political scientist

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte should focus on reviving the Philippines' economy and strengthening public health policies in the last two years of administration, an expert said Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter the country.

Political scientist Julio Teehankee said in an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that the government should concentrate its attention and resources on "buhay at kabuhayan" (life and livelihood).

"'Yan po ang dalawa po nating dapat isipin: buhay at kabuhayan. Kailangang mabuhay tayo at kailangan may kabuhayan tayo para tayo ay mag-survive sa post-COVID world," Teehankee said.

Duterte, who is set to give his fifth State of the Nation Adress on Monday, has been criticized for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the Philippines.

Doctors and professors from the University of the Philippines gave the administration a failing mark in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte was earlier slammed for his jokes regarding the coronavirus crisis and was urged to be "more serious" in his remarks that may affect public health.

Business groups meanwhile called on the President to outline in his upcoming SONA his "clear" economic strategies to hasten recovery, as many small firms fight to survive the coronavirus pandemic.