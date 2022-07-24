Preparations go under way at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 20, 2022, leading towards the first State of the Nation Address of President Bongbong Marcos Jr. on July 25. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — About 134 leadership and committee positions in the House of Representatives are up for grabs as the election of a new Speaker on Monday is expected to trigger a major reorganization in the chamber.

Data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group show that a total of 315 representatives are set to occupy congressional district and party-list seats as the 19th Congress opens on July 25, in time for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address (SONA).

When the first regular session opens on Monday, the Secretary General of the previous Congress will preside over the inaugural session of the House until a new Speaker is elected.

The Speaker will be elected by a majority vote of all the representatives through a roll call vote, with members of the House casting their votes without explanation.

After the oath-taking of the newly-elected Speaker, the House will proceed to the adoption of the rules of the immediately preceding Congress to govern its proceedings until the approval and adoption of the rules of the current Congress.

Afterwards, the chamber will proceed to elect the following positions in order: Deputy Speakers, the Secretary General, and the Sergeant-at-Arms.

The full membership of the House can change the number of Deputy Speakers, reorganize committees and create positions under the direction of the Speaker.

In the coming weeks, the House will also elect a new minority leader, new delegations to the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal and Commission on Appointments.

The Speaker, as the political and administrative head of the House, is responsible for the overall management of the proceedings, activities, resources, facilities and employees of the House. He or she is also the 3rd in line of constitutional succession to the presidency, after the Vice-President and the Senate President.

House committees will study, deliberate on and act upon all measures referred to them inclusive of bills, resolutions and petitions, and shall recommend for approval or adoption by the House those that, in their judgment, advance the interests and promote the welfare of the people.

Minority Leaders and the chairperson of the Committee on Accounts or a Member deputized by any of the aforementioned officials shall have voice and vote in all committees

Collectively, they are known as the ex-officio members of each committee. In the 18th Congress, there was 1 Speaker, 33 Deputy Speakers, 1 Majority Leader, 15 Deputy Majority Leaders, 1 Minority Leader, 6 Deputy Minority Leaders and 1 Accounts Committee Chair or 58 ex-officio members of the Committees.

According to the House Rules, The House shall have standing and special committees that shall be organized, except for the Committee on Rules, on the basis of proportional representation of the Majority and the Minority. Traditionally, the majority membership in the committees is proportionally divided among the parties who voted for the Speaker, with each party having a say on who among their members sit in each committee. The Leadership however also considers the individual preference of each member.

PARTY PROFILES

Data from the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed Nearly a quarter (24 percent) or 61 of the 253 district representatives ran under PDP-Laban in the 2022 elections, 47 ran under National Unity Party (NUP) and 39 ran under Nacionalista Party (NP). This number however has changed with the usual migration of congressmen to the ruling party. In this case, Lakas CMD now claims to have 64 members in the House, eclipsing previous frontrunner PDP Laban and the Party List Coalition.

CONGRESSIONAL PROFILE

Of the 315: 253 are District Representatives while 62 are Party-List Representatives. This number however still includes Cavite 7th District Representative Jesus Crispin Remulla who was appointed Justice Secretary last May 23. MAGSASAKA Party List has been proclaimed by Comelec to have won one seat in the 2022 elections.

However, as of July 21, the Commission still has not confirmed the name of the representative who will occupy MAGSASAKA’s seat in the 19th Congress because of a “pending issue.” There will be 10 new congressional district seats in the 19th Congress for the representatives of the following newly created districts: 3rd District of Caloocan 3rd District of Bataan 2nd District of Southern Leyte 5th and 6th Districts of Bulacan 3rd and 4th Districts of Rizal Lone District of Santa Rosa, Lone District of Mandaue, and the Lone District of General Santos.

Seven in every 10 representatives of the 19th Congress are men-- 228 representatives (73 percent) are men while 86 (27 percent) are women. This does not yet include the still unnamed representative of MAGSASAKA Party List.

Nearly 4 in 10 (39 percent) district representatives are neophytes, with 99 representatives. Nearly a third (29 percent) or 73 of them are on their second term. Seventeen percent or 44 are on their third consecutive and last term, while almost 15 percent or 37 are returning district representatives again on their first term

Of the 55 party-list groups that the Comelec proclaimed last May 26, 2022, 16 did not occupy a seat in the 18th Congress. Among the newcomers, 1-RIDER Party-list and 4Ps Party List won two seats each.

