Filipino Catholics attending a Holy Mass at the Manila Cathedral. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - For many ordinary Filipino Catholics, raising their hands in an open position while singing or reciting the Our Father during the Holy Mass is already a matter of reflex.

And before COVID-19, many in the Philippines even held hands during this prayer.

But debates about this practice have been ongoing, particularly on social media, among Catholics who are closely studying and observing the Church's ancient liturgical practices.

Some Catholics argue that raising their hands in an open position during the Holy Mass is reserved only for priests while a lay person must join their hands together as a gesture of prayer.

But in a circular dated July 16, 2023, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) liturgical commission clarified that the faithful can do either posture in praying the Our Father.

"The General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) neither forbids nor prescribes raising hands or holding hands while praying the Lord's Prayer at Mass," Capiz Archbishop Victor Bendico, chairman of the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Liturgy, said in the circular.

"Since the GIRM is silent on this matter, either forbidding or prescribing it runs counter to the intent of the instruction."

Bendico reminded Filipino Catholics of exercising "sincere respect" with how others choose their gesture during prayer.

In the Catholic Church as well as other Christian denominations, the outstretched hands during prayer is called the "orans posture" and is typically reserved for priests. Presiding over prayer, the priest extends his arms out on both sides while his hands are open and facing out.

In the GIRM, which contains guidelines for the conduct of the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass within the Latin Rite of the Catholic Church, the "orans posture" was directed to the priest for several parts of the liturgy, including the Our Father.

However, as Bendico mentioned, the GIRM did not specify a specific instruction for the lay faithful's position during the Our Father.

Debates about the proper posture during Our Father were recently ignited when Dumaguete Bishop Julito Cortes issued a circular letter last June 16, 2023, directing that "each person attending the Holy Mass should join his/her hands during the singing or recitation of the Lord's prayer while the priest extends his hands in prayer."

Prior to this, San Fernando Archbishop Florentino Lavarias last February 7, 2023, issued a decree insisting that both extending the hands apart and upwards and holding hands during "Our Father" are both acceptable.

The archbishop explained that the gesture was "not a case of the laity trying to usurp the priestly functions."

Ahead of the CBCP's plenary assembly last July 8-10, 2023, in Kalibo, Aklan, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma expressed his hope that Filipino bishops will discuss it and issue a common stand regarding the debate on the proper posture during Our Father.

Acknowledging that each bishop has authority within his jurisdiction, Palma said a CBCP recommendation would be helpful "for us to be more united."

With the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Liturgy putting the matter to rest, Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula expressed his concurrence with the panel's directive.

Issuing a separate circular, the cardinal said the bishops discussed the issues themselves and decided they will not issue a prohibition to the practice of raising hands during the Our Father.

Advincula agreed that it is not proper to prohibit the raising of hands during the praying of Our Father as it is the "prayer of both the president and the faithful."

"Let us respect the decision of the faithful on the gestures they take, whether raised or joined hands or joining each other's hands," Advincula said.

"This should be done in harmony with the nature of the prayer and in deference to others who are present in the celebration."

Recently, a performance of drag queen Pura Luka Vega lipsynching to Our Father while dressed as Jesus Christ has gone viral and earned the ire of Catholics.

Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of CBCP Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs, in a statement, reminded the faithful that faith and sacred objects "are not for entertainment purposes." He said that people should be extremely prudent in their actions, especially with regard to using elements of religion and faith for secular purposes.

Defending his drag act, Pura Luka Vega said it was not meant to disrespect anyone and that the use of Our Father was a form of "symbolism to relate the queer crowd with the intersection of queerness and religion."

