An Irrawaddy dolphin, with its distinctive rounded-head and side teeth that makes it appear to be 'smiling', at Pattaya Dolphin World, south-east of Bangkok, Thailand on Aug. 8, 2014. The dolphins, found in south and southeast Asia, are coming under continuing threat. Barbara Walton, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — Critically-endangered Irrawaddy dolphins found in the San Miguel Bay in Bicol are at risk of disappearing, scientists from the University of the Philippines (UP) warned on Thursday.

The dolphins, considered as one of the world’s most endangered species, were surveyed by the UP team from July 6 to 9, following reports of one of them stranded August last year.

After a 4-day search of the bay spanning 680 square kilometers, only 2 of the said dolphins were found in the waters of Mercedes, Camarines Norte: one near Apuao Island and another near Canimog Island.

According to UP College of Science Institute of Environmental Science and Meteorology chief Lemnuel Aragones, who headed the survey team, the sightings not only meant the Irrawaddy dolphins were present in San Miguel Bay, but also indicated that only a few of them were left.

Aragones said the dolphins they sighted may be seeking refuge in the San Miguel Bay, but the area was also at risk of running low on food as it is “one of the most overexploited fishing grounds” in the Philippines.

“These dolphins prefer brackish waters, making the San Miguel Bay area an ideal place for the Irrawaddy dolphins to thrive, with its shallow depth, a wide range of salinities, and presence of nearby offshore islands,” he added.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ (BFAR) regional office in Bicol has also been informed of the sightings, and has been urged to create an action plan to protect and conserve the Irrawaddy dolphins.



“I already talked with BFAR-5 Regional Director Ariel Pioquinto about enhancing San Miguel Bay again to ensure the Irrawaddy dolphins’ habitat,” Aragones said.

“We hope to harmonize local ordinances with existing national laws regarding protected species,” he added.

Other populations of Irrawaddy dolphins in the Philippines can be found in Malampaya Sound in Palawan and the seas off Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental in Western Visayas.

— Report from Rainiel Angelyn Figueroa

