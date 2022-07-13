SWS: Duterte maintains 'very good' net satisfaction rating in April 2022

President Rodrigo Duterte attends the "Salamat PRRD" thanksgiving concert at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on June 26, 2022. Valerie Escalera, Presidential Photo

MANILA — Former President Rodrigo Duterte maintained a "very good" satisfaction rating weeks before Filipinos chose his successor, the Social Weather Stations disclosed on Wednesday.

Of 1,440 adults polled from April 19 to 27, 78 percent said they were satisfied with Duterte's performance as president, while 9 percent were undecided and 13 percent were dissatisfied, SWS said.

This yields a net satisfaction rating of +65, which is equal to the percent of those satisfied minus the dissatisfied. The SWS classifies ratings between +50 and +69 as "very good."



Duterte's April satisfaction rating is 5 points above his "very good" +60 in December and the +60 average for 2021.

The SWS said that compared to December 2021, the gross satisfaction with Duterte rose by 3 points from 75 percent, gross undecided stayed at 9 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell by 2 points from 15 percent.

The 5-point rise in Duterte’s overall satisfaction rating from December 2021 to April 2022 was due to "increases" in all areas, the SWS added.

Duterte's net satisfaction stayed "very good" in Metro Manila, up by 2 points from December 2021's +61 to April 2022's +63. It also stayed "very good" in the rest of Luzon, up by 4 points to +60 from +56.

The satisfaction rating for the former president increased from "good" to "very good" in Visayas, up by 10 points from +45 to +55, and stayed "excellent" in Mindanao, up by 3 points from +80 to +83.

Net satisfaction with Duterte also stayed "very good" in both urban and rural areas.

Both men and women were also satisfied with Duterte, who maintained his "very good" rating in both sexes.

Duterte stepped down in June 30. He was replaced by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who won the May 9 elections by a landslide. The former leader's daughter Vice President Sara Duterte also enjoyed a huge win in the polls.

The non-commissioned SWS survey had sampling error margins of ±2.6 percent for national percentages, and ±5.2 percent for Balance Luzon, Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

RELATED VIDEO