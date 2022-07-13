Climate activists join residents of communities affected by pollution from coal-fired power plants as they picket in front of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in Quezon City on March 5, 2020, calling on the government to increase efforts in ensuring cleaner air. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News file

MANILA — Environmentalists on Wednesday urged newly-appointed Environment Secretary Toni Loyzaga to fight for climate justice and openly communicate with green defenders on the ground, citing "multiple crises" hounding the environment.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has chosen Loyzaga to lead the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), which had faced backlash for what groups have described as counterintuitive projects under the previous administration, among them the alleged neglect of protected areas and the go-signal for Manila Bay's dolomite beach.

"There are multiple crises where the environment department's leadership will be crucial if we are going to rise above these challenges," said Leon Dulce, national coordinator of the Kalikasan People's Network for the Environment.

"Definitely, the upcoming environment secretary has her hands full in terms of ensuring the non-negotiables in the environment and climate justice, especially at a time where definitely there'll be competing interests," Dulce added.

Heidi Fernandez, head of the Save Zambales Kalikasan Movement, said it would be important for DENR to be a model in following laws.

Fernandez lamented how they "experienced a lot of violations from the agency itself" in the past administration.

She advised Loyzaga to "follow the laws because we have all the environmental laws present. If we follow the laws, then we will be able to protect the environment."

STOP DESTRUCTIVE PROJECTS

Dulce said they should continue watching out for the new environment chief, given her ties to Malacañang as a relative of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos and her background in public-private partnerships.

Loyzaga served as the executive director of the Manila Observatory for 9 years, and a technical adviser to the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation.

"There could be some family interests that could obstruct the integrity of our environmental governance in the DENR," Dulce said.

"We hope that the imperatives of science and the imperatives of social justice will be the primary thrust of this new governance in the DENR would be the different projects and destructive and extractive projects."

They also urged Loyzaga to issue an omnibus moratorium on "destructive" and "enormous" projects like the Kaliwa Dam or the Pasig River Expressway until these get scientific backing or until the proponents consult with stakeholders.

Several groups have questioned the Kaliwa Dam project in Quezon as it would displace thousands of indigenous people. It secured an environment clearance in 2019 as the government seeks new water sources.

Dulce hopes the new DENR secretary will "stick to her expertise" and remember that the "people are the biggest factor" in that risk.

"We hope for an open line and an honest line with environmental defenders on the ground," he said.

"It is going to be a tightrope that Secretary Toni will be walking and we hope that she puts an emphasis in applying her Ignatian values from the Ateneo in really listening to the cry of the poor, really listening to the land and environmental defenders," he added.

A new study released by the United Nations' (UN) climate experts warned about a catastrophic climate change by 2025 if carbon emission levels remain unchanged, worrying climate activists.

PAGASA's climate center in May said the sea level in the Philippine Sea has already risen to about 12 centimeters or nearly 5 inches in the past 20 years as global temperatures continue to rise.

Experts, the state weather bureau added, have observed the rise of sea levels in the country's eastern portions. This was seen in Cebu, while the highest increase was reported around Manila Bay.