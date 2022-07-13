MANILA—The Philippines and the rest of the global community must help end Russia’s war in Ukraine to address looming crises in food, energy, prices, and economies caused by the conflict, a Polish deputy foreign minister visiting Manila said on Wednesday.

Marcin Przydacz, undersecretary of state for security, the Americas, Asia and Eastern policy of the Poland Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the whole world stands to lose from the war in Poland’s neighboring country.

"Let’s push as hard as possible the aggressor to stop this aggression and to withdraw, refrain from that kind of aggressive stance and only this will definitely help us to fight all those problems we are facing right now," he told reporters at a press conference in the Polish embassy in Taguig City.

"That’s why we need to react to this war, because today it is Ukraine, and tomorrow it can be any other country in the world which will be tried to be dominated by superpowers."

He said a food crisis could be on the horizon, with Russia blocking Ukraine’s grain exports, which Poland is helping ship via its own ports, and Russia limiting its exports.

The Philippines also suffered price increases in fuel and related goods in recent months as a result of the war.

The deputy minister added the Ukraine war could trigger a possible recession in world economies if it is left to rage on.

"I’m pretty sure Ukraine will fight until they win this war and to regain the sovereignty over occupied territories. How long will it take, I don’t know. I’m pretty sure it won’t take days or weeks but longer," he said.

Pryzdacz is in the Philippines for a 2-day visit, part of a Southeast Asian trip with stops in Singapore and Malaysia.

While the trip aims to strengthen Poland’s economic and security ties with these countries, it also hopes to amplify the Polish perspective on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since the Russian invasion, Poland has accepted over 3 million refugees from Ukraine, many of them adopted by Polish homes.

MEETING WITH CARLOS

Pryzdacz is set to hold talks on Thursday with Philippine National Security Adviser Clarita Carlos, particularly on the security challenges faced by both countries, along with issues on inflation, possible recession, and energy.

"Maybe there are some ideas how to fight it, what should we do and how to respond to this difficult situation, so I’m really looking forward to have this meeting, and again to learn a bit of your perspective on the challenges and problems you are facing down here in the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

The Philippines and neighboring countries are facing Chinese aggression in their maritime territories.

Polish Ambassador to the Philippines Jaroslaw Szcepankiewicz described the 2 countries facing similar situations security-wise.

Pryzdacz said Poland is carefully following the relationship of countries in Asia, saying they are in favor of inclusivity and freedom of navigation in the region.

He added Poland is ready to intensify its political dialogue and economic cooperation with the Philippines.

The deputy minister’s first meetings on Wednesday included Polish firms already investing in the country.

The Philippines has bought Polish-made military equipment such as Black Hawk helicopters.

"As I’ve heard, your government is satisfied with the quality of products provided by us and especially the competitive price and so we are ready to continue this good collaboration."

