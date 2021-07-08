Philippines ranks last in finance magazine's 'safest countries' list

Commuters deal with a sudden rainstorm as tropical depression "Emong" exits the Philippine area of Responsibility on July 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Philippines has landed in the bottom of an international business magazine's list of "world's safest countries" in 2021, with Iceland figuring at the top of 134 countries evaluated.

In a ranking published Tuesday, Global Finance said it scored the countries based on 3 factors:

war and peace

personal security

natural disaster risk, including those stemming from COVID-19

"Global Finance's safest countries in the world rankings features updated data and sources, a new time frame, and incorporates each country’s experience and risk from COVID-19," the publication said.

This was not the first time the Philippines was ranked last in the magazine's "safest countries" list. In its last edition in 2019, the Southeast Asian nation likewise landed in the bottom out of 128 countries listed.

"While COVID-19 reshuffled our world's safest countries ranking, it did not boost the worst-performing countries and their relative rankings. Countries with serious civil conflict that have high risks from natural disaster such as the Philippines, Nigeria, Yemen, and El Salvador all reported relatively low death tolls from COVID-19, yet performed poorly in terms of safety overall," the magazine explained.

The Philippines as of Thursday tallied 25,650 fatalities due to the respiratory disease.

Aside from the Philippines, the countries that landed in the bottom of the list are North Macedonia, Yemen, Peru, Mexico, Brazil, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Nigeria, Guatemala, Colombia.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Singapore, Finland, Mongolia, Norway, Denmark, Canada, and New Zealand were in the top 10 safest countries list.