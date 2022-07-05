Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Chairs and bicycles lie abandoned after people fled the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA. A gunman opened fire as people gathered to watch a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, killing at least 6 people and injuring dozens. Taannen Maury, EPA-EFE

HIGHLAND PARK, United States — The deadly shooting spree at a July 4th parade in a suburb of Chicago, which left at least 6 dead and 2 dozen more wounded, is only the latest in a particularly brutal spate of gun violence in the United States.

This one, which President Joe Biden called "senseless," came on a holiday meant to celebrate American independence -- a day typically reserved for family summer fun, including at community parades with marching bands and other entertainment.

Here is a brief look at 6 high-profile mass shootings so far this year:

Jan. 23: Six people are found shot dead during a welfare check on a home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders, in which appeared to be a robbery gone wrong.

April 3: Six people are killed in an apparent gun battle that erupted as nightclubs were emptying in downtown Sacramento, the state capital of California.

May 14: A white teenage gunman kills 10 people at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York.

May 24: Nineteen young children and 2 teachers are killed when a teenage gunman goes on a shooting rampage at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas -- America’s worst school shooting in a decade.

June 1: A man who blamed a surgeon for pain he suffered after back surgery storms into a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and fatally shoots 4 people including the doctor.

July 4: At least 6 people are killed when a gunman armed with a high-powered rifle opens fire at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois.

The United States has suffered 309 mass shootings so far this year, including at least 3 others beside the Illinois one, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

It defines mass shooting as one in which at least 4 people are wounded or killed, not including the shooter.

© Agence France-Presse

