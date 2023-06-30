Former first lady Imelda Marcos (R) with children Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (L), and Imee Manotoc singing the Philippine national anthem before the flag-draped coffin bearing the remains of late strongman Ferdinand Marcos during arrival ceremonies at Laoag city airport on September 7, 1993. ROMEO GACAD, AFP/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has been cautious not to be compared to the late dictator and namesake father as he navigates the challenges as Philippine President, but he still has much to prove, analysts said.

Maria Fe Mendoza, a professor and former dean at the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance (NCPAG), said Marcos Jr. has been "calibrated," banking on the premise that he would deliver his promises with no excuses.

This can be demonstrated through his appointment of what observers consider as competent Cabinet members seen to shepherd the country towards development under the new Marcos administration.

"Cautious siya kasi gusto niya mapagbigyan lahat kasi diba ang sabi niya,

'I will not disappoint you,'" Mendoza told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Cautious siya in just trusting the inner circle. Kapag ang ano doon, ang ganda ng, parang siya ang sa tatay niya who used the technocrats to parang give a semblance of expertise, competence and trust," she added.

The former UP-NCPAG chief said Marcos Jr. is also careful not to be compared to the reign of his father, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, Sr. who was ousted by after more than two decades in power.

Mendoza noted that Marcos Jr. is aware that his father's image is still negative to many Filipinos given the excesses and human rights abuses during Martial Law.

"Cautious siya na ang ano niya ay hindi siya palaging mai-compare sa tatay niya. Alam niya na negative ang image ng tatay niya at gusto niya na i-project na hindi siya nag tatay niya," she said.

"Ay kailangan ang mga magnanakaw, ganyan-ganyan hindi dapat isama sa gobyerno. Pero kapag sinabi niya yun, ang daming tumataas ang kilay. 'Teka muna,'" she added.

Marcos Jr., during this year's 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, said he is offering his "hand of reconciliation" again "to those with different political persuasions," stressing the importance of unity amid changing times.

Critics, on the other hand, urged Marcos Jr. to acknowledge and apologize instead for the human rights abuses under his father's rule.

For Akbayan President Rafaela David, a huge shadow still looms over Marcos Jr.

Dizon told ABS-CBN News while Marcos Jr. is trying to posture himself as a statesman and a leader who respects human rights and democracy, "these remain projections."

"Hinihintay natin na ipakita niya talaga na siya ay nasa hanay ng karapatang pantao, hindi katulad ng tatay niya na diktador... Ang pagpapatunay na siya ay nasa hanay ng ordinaryong mamamayan, it is yet to be seen," she said in an interview.

"Ang nakakatawa pa diyan, kung gusto niyang ipakita na siya ay iba sa kanyang tatay, bakit ang kanyang mga nire-revive na programa parang mga programa ng kanyang tatay? Kumabaga, on the one hand gusto niya makita yung nostalgia ng mga Pilipino sa 'golden years' na alam naman nating hindi totoo," she said.

The Philippine leader has resurrected and tweaked some of his father's programs during the first year of his presidency, such as the Masagana rice production program and the Kadiwa.

Meanwhile, during events attended by Marcos Jr, several government agencies honored the late dictator for his efforts and accomplishments.

But political analyst Edmund Tayao said the Chief Executive's programs were geared towards really "responding to issues that the country faces."

Marcos Jr. is also aware that the situation during the time of his father was different from what it is now, according to Tayao.

"I don't think anyone would want to be compared to his father but I don't think I remember any instance that he made mention that he does not want to be compared to his father," Tayao said in an interview with ABS-CBN News over the phone.

"I am sure the President knows that during the time of his father, that was so many years back, at least half a century now so iba yung kundisyon noon. I am not rally sure whether that is a concern as far as the president is concerned," the analyst said.

Dennis Coronacion, outgoing president of the Philippine Political Science Association, said it seems Marcos Jr. is engaged in the "politics of nostalgia."

"Nabibigyan buhay pa ng pag-revive ng programa ng kanyang ama. Narinig natin bubuhayin ang ganitong proyekto ng kanyang ama," Coronacion said.

"The problem with old programs, they were meant to solve old problems. Ilang dekada na ang lumipas simula ng pamamahala ng kanyang ama... why use an old solution to a new problem?" he said.

"Hindi pa huli ang lahat. Alam na niya ang dapat gawin. So sana mabawasan yung pulitika sa panahon ng kanyang panunungkulan at mas madagdagan ang pamamahala or governance," he added.

"Yun ang missing even until now and sana hindi niya ma-miss yung opportunity na yun, na in the early years of his adminsitration, hindi niya mabigyan ng direction ang ating bansa," he said.

ABS-CBN News reached out to Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil for comment, but she has yet to respond as of this story's posting.