ABS-CBN News wins video reporting accolade in SOPA Awards 2021

MANILA — ABS-CBN News won on Thursday an accolade in this year's Society of Publishers in Asia (SOPA) Awards, which recognizes journalists and publishers in the region.

The NXT Team, ABS-CBN News' digital video team, won the award for Excellence in Video Reporting for its entry, "Kuwento ng jeepney driver na naninirahan sa nakaparadang jeep (Driver lives inside his jeepney as lockdown halts public transpo)".

Their winning piece was about a driver who lived inside his jeepney as he lost his livelihood due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

ABS-CBN reporter Katrina Domingo and photojournalist Jonathan Cellona also bagged honorable mentions for their entry, "TAAL: Through Eruption and Pandemic", which vied for the award for Excellence in Journalistic Innovation (Regional).

Their piece was a collection of stories of communities in Batangas and Cavite that were affected by the Taal volcano explosion in January 2020.

The winners of this year's awards were announced at 7 p.m. in an event streamed live on SOPA's YouTube page.

ABS-CBN News has won in SOPA in previous years against hundreds of English and Chinese-language entries from international and regional media in Asia.

SOPA was founded in Hong Kong in 1982, with the awarding ceremony established in 1999 to "recognize and reward great journalism."

