Robredo hopes women's voices are heard amid COVID-19 pandemic

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo expressed hope that women's voices are heard as the country continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Robredo, women should be taken into consideration when making policies.

"Nakikita kasi natin iyan kung gaano siya kahalaga in countries where women play critical leadership roles. Makikita natin how responsive their policies are and that’s our wish for the country: na sana iyong mga kababaihan mabigyan ng mas maraming boses. Kasi actually, women are bearing the brunt of this pandemic na hindi nakikita ng lahat. Pagdating sa education ng mga bata, pagdating sa balancing, iyong hanapbuhay at saka pag-asikaso sa mga anak nila," she told reporters in the sidelines of the "vaccine express" event in Manila Tuesday.

(We see the importance of women in countries where women play critical leadership roles. We see how responsive their policies are and that's our wish for the country - that women are given more say. Because actually women are bearing the brunt of this pandemic, and it's not seen by everyone. When it comes to their children's education, balancing livelihood and taking care of their children."

Robredo said her office has realigned its budget to provide livelihood subsidies for those who lost their jobs during the pandemic, and most of those who avail of the subsidy are women.

She also said that women are more particular about details and it makes them more efficient.

"Kami, karamihan sa mga projects namin we’re dealing with mostly women and we have noticed na kapag babae iyong binibigyan ng boses, iyong pinakamaliliit na detalye, nabibigyan ng pansin. Siguro ang dahilan diyan because also of the roles that they are playing in our everyday lives na hindi nakikita ng mga kalalakihan. It’s not that women are better pero siguro women are more sensitive, women are more… parang they give more premium to the littlest of details dahil sila iyong nakakakita, eh," Robredo said.

(In most of our projects, we’re dealing with mostly women and we have noticed that when you give women a chance, they focus on even the tiniest details. Maybe it's because also of the roles that they are playing in our everyday lives that men do not see. It’s not that women are better but maybe women are more sensitive, women are more...They give more premium to the littlest of details because they are the ones who see it.)

"Pinapakita according to studies na iyong mga kababaihan tend to underestimate themselves. So because of that, they are more consultative. They listen more dahil tingin nila iyong inadequacies actually nagagamit siya for good, in the sense na kapag iyong leadership mas consultative, mas inclusive, iyong klase ng policies na nagagawa niya, mas empowering din," Robredo added.

(According to studies, women tend to underestimate themselves. So because of that, they are more consultative. They listen more because they think they can use their inadequacies for good, in the sense that when your leadership is more consultative, more inclusive, the policies who come up with is also more empowering.)

Robredo on Tuesday opened a “vaccine express” for riders in Manila in a bid to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations, especially for essential workers in the country's virus epicenter.

Tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders are urged to register and go to their hub located at the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

The hub will run starting Tuesday until Wednesday, June 23.

