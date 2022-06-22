Hindi totoong tatanggalin ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Senator-elect Alan Peter Cayetano sa Senado at ipapalit sa kanya si Atty. Larry Gadon, taliwas sa pamagat ng video ng YouTube channel na “Showbiz News Update TV.”

May pamagat na “JUST IN: PDUTERTE, IPALIT si ATTY.GADON sa SENADO / TANG ALIN ang SAGABAL / ALAN NANLUM0, NAGU LAT!” ang naturang video na inilabas noong Hunyo 14. Pero wala sa anumang parte nito na sinabi ni Duterte na ipapalit niya si Gadon kay Cayetano.

Ang tanging isinalaysay sa video ay ang ilang social media posts na nagsasabing dapat na si Gadon na lang umano ang maupong senador sa halip na si Cayetano. Maririnig ito sa time stamp na 6:15 sa video.

Nakatakdang maupo si Cayetano sa darating na Kongreso matapos siyang maiproklama ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) bilang isa sa 12 nanalong senador noong Halalan 2022.

Samantala, ikatlong beses na ni Gadon na matalo sa pagka-senador nitong nagdaang halalan. Natalo rin siya noong 2016 at 2019.

Gayunpaman, walang kapangyarihan ang Pangulo na magtanggal ng isang senador mula sa pwesto at magtalaga ng kanyang kapalit.

Tanging ang Senado lamang ang may kapangyarihang magpatalsik ng mga miyembro nito.

Ayon sa Article VI, Section 16 (3) ng Saligang Batas: “Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two-thirds of all its Members, suspend or expel a Member. A penalty of suspension, when imposed, shall not exceed sixty days.”

Kung sakaling magkaroon ng bakanteng puwesto sa Senado, maaaring magpatawag ng special election ang Comelec para punan ito.

Nakasaad sa Synchronized National and Local Elections Law na inamyendahan ang Republic Act 6645 o An Act prescribing the manner of filing a vacancy in the Congress of the Philippines:

“In case a permanent vacancy shall occur in the Senate or House of Representatives at least one (1) year before the expiration of the term, the Commission [on Elections] shall call and hold a special election to fill the vacancy not earlier than sixty (60) days nor longer than ninety (90) days after the occurrence of the vacancy. However, in case of such vacancy in the Senate, the special election shall be held simultaneously with the next succeeding regular election…”

Nakasaad naman sa Saligang Batas kung anu-ano ang mga posisyon na maaaring italaga ng Pangulo. Hindi kasama ang mga senador dito at iba pang mga opisyal na inihahalal o mga elected officials.

ABS-CBN News is a part of the Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project (PFCI) and #FactsFirstPH. PFCI supports news organizations in building capacity to meet international fact-checking standards. #FactsFirstPH is a collaborative effort of media and civil society organizations to fact check dubious and false claims, and to promote credible sources of information in the 2022 elections and beyond.

