Vice President-elect Sara Duterte is joined by her parents, President Rodrigo Duterte (2nd from right) and Elizabeth Zimmerman (left) and Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando (right) during her inauguration ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City on June 19, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

By focusing on topics like family and God, Vice President-elect Sara Duterte, through her inauguration speech, showed that she is building her own branding that is separate from her father, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.

"She is setting her own brand, kung kanyang brand of governance, 'yung kanyang narratibo na distinct doon sa branding ng kaniyang ama," political science professor Dr. Julio Teehankee told Teleradyo Sunday.

(She is setting her own brand, her own brand of governance, her own narrative that is different from that of her father.

For Teehankee, this is evident in the topics that the younger Duterte focused on her speech, topics which are rarely mentioned by her father.

"Dito makikita natin na ibang iba rin ang kaniyang narrative at branding compared sa ama niya. Kasi dalawa ang kaniyang tinutukan na hindi natin nadidinig sa ama niya: pamilya at Diyos," he explained.

(Here we can see that her narrative and branding is very different compared to her father. Because she focused on two topics that we don't hear from her father: family and God.)

"At 'yung mga issues kasi na kaniyang inilatag, ito ay mga issues ng pamilya sa pangkasalukuyang henerasyon," Teehankee added, noting that Vice President-elect Duterte is in tune with issues affecting the younger generation.

(The issues she laid down, these are issues faced by families in the current generation.)

Teehankee also said that both Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Vice President Duterte come from families with very strong branding, but the latter is like a "lighter" version of President Duterte.

"Pareho silang coming from a very strong brand. 'Yung isang brand is now being restored and rehabilitated, 'yung Marcos brand. Redemption, there's that redemption narrative sa parte ng mga Marcos, at dito naman sa parte ng mga Duterte, may continuity but with a twist, may difference, ano," he explained.

(They both come from a very strong brand. The other brand is now being restored and rehabilitated, the Marcos brand. Redemption, there's that redemption narrative on the part of the Marcoses, while on the part of the Dutertes, there is continuity but with a twist, there's a difference.)

"Kung Duterte senior ay malakas na brand ng beer, si Sara Duterte ay "Duterte Light". All the populist politics minus the strong aftertaste," Teehankee added.

(If the older Duterte is a strong brand of beer, Sara Duterte is "Duterte Light". All the populist politics minus the strong aftertaste.)

Duterte, the outgoing mayor of Davao City, was sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Ramon Paul Hernando in a formal ceremony at the San Pedro Square in Davao City Sunday.

Her inauguration was attended by her father, President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., former President and now congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, some ambassadors, and local politicians.

