From queer to pansexual: A LGBTQIA+ glossary for the unfamiliar

People walk along the "Pridestrian Crossing", a pedestrian lane painted in the vibrant colors of the LGBTQ at the Araneta City in Cubao, Quezon City on June 1, 2023, in celebration of Pride Month. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN

Gender identity, sexual orientation and gender expression are concepts that can be difficult to navigate for some, especially with all the terms that are often used.

Here is a list of some of the commonly used LGBTQIA+ terms that can help make things a little easier for those who are unfamiliar.

*Note: The following are based on the definitions by the Human Rights Campaign and GLAAD.

LGBTQ - Acronym for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer. Q generally stands for queer, but it can also stand for “questioning”. LGBT and LGBTQ+ are also used to recognize all other non-straight, non-cisgender identities.

SOGIESC - Acronym for sexual orientation, gender identify and gender expression, and sex characteristics. This refers to all humans and sexual orientations and gender identities, including cisgender and straight people.

Sexual Orientation - The scientifically accurate term for a person’s physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction to another person. Examples of sexual orientations are heterosexual (straight), lesbian, gay, bisexual, queer, asexual, and other orientations.

Lesbian - A woman who is physically, romantically and/or emotionally attracted to other women.

Gay - Used to describe a person who is physically, romantically and/or emotionally attracted to people of the same sex.

Bisexual, Bi, Bi+ - Used to describe a person who has the potential to be physically, romantically and/or emotionally attracted to people of more than one gender.

Transgender - Used to describe people whose gender identity differs from their assigned sex at birth.

Queer - Used by some people whose sexual orientation is not exclusively heterosexual.

Nonbinary - Used by people who experience their gender identity and/or gender expression as falling outside the binary gender categories of man and woman.

Allosexual - Used to describe a person who experiences sexual attraction to others, and is not asexual.

Androsexual/Androphilic - Used to describe a person who is primarily sexually, aesthetically, and/or romantically attracted to masculinity.

Aromantic - Used to describe a person who does not experience romantic attraction.

Asexual - Used to describe a person who does not experience sexual attraction.

Gynesexual/gynephilic - Used to describe a person who is primarily sexually, aesthetically, and/or romantically attracted to femininity.

Heterosexual - Used to describe a person who are physically, romantically and/or emotionally attracted to people of a sex different than their own. Also commonly known as straight.

Intersex - Used to describe a person with one or more innate sex characteristics, including genitals, internal reproductive organs, and chromosomes, that fall outside of traditional conceptions of male or female bodies.

Pansexual - Used to describe a person who has the capacity to form enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attractions to any person, regardless of gender identity.

Questioning - Used by some people who are in the process of exploring their sexual orientation and/or gender identity.

Ally - Used to describe a straight and/or cisgender person who is actively supportive of LGBTQIA+ people.

Biphobia - The fear or hatred of, or discomfort with people who love and are sexually attracted to more than one gender.

Genderqueer - Used to describe people who typically reject notions of static categories of gender and embrace fluidity of gender identity, and often, though not always, sexual orientation.

Gender dysphoria - Clinically significant distress caused when a person’s assigned birth gender is not the same as the one with which they identify.

Gender-fluid - Used to describe a person who does not identify with a single fixed gender or has a fluid or unfixed gender identity.

Outing - The act of exposing someone’s lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender or gender non-binary identity to others without their permission.

Transitioning - A series of processes that some transgender people may undergo in order to live fully as their true gender. This includes social transition or changing names and pronouns; medical transition; and legal transition.