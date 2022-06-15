Filipino and US soldiers carry their flags during a ceremony to mark US Veterans Day at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial on Nov. 11, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—The relationship between the Philippines and the United States remains vibrant and strong amid episodic differences.

This was asserted by East-West Center Vice President Satu Limaye at the launch of his organization's book, "The Philippines Matters for America, America Matters for the Philippines."

During a virtual press conference on Wednesday for the book launch at the US Embassy in Manila, Limaye said the Philippines and the US have been partners for many decades and will continue to be allies in the years to come.

"The constants of US-Philippine relationship, even if there are episodic differences and negotiations. Those bouts I think speak to the healthy and sustainable relationship of the past 75 years," he said.

Limaye did not specify the differences but said that, even if there are issues between the two nations in the past, the relationship is growing stronger.

"There's been a consistent upward trend in people-to-people relationship, whether that's science, technology, commercial, education, university, school groups, religious groups, civil society groups," he said.

Limaye is now looking at more opportunities for cooperation between the two nations in many aspects like education and environment as well as defense.

"We should continue to look carefully at our Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement and where there are opportunities to build on that and fully implement that agreement," he said.

The new book highlights the state of US-Philippines ties in terms of trade, security, culture and more. It shows, for example, the trade and investment relationship in 2020 recorded $25 billion in goods and services traded.

The US is the Philippines' largest export destination.

The book also shows that there are 4.2 million Filipino Americans mostly in California, Hawaii, Texas, Washington and Nevada with some already being elected to government posts in various states.

It also highlights the Filipino Americans who have won at the Grammy Awards such as Bruno Mars, apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R. and many more.

"Our countries have accomplished great things together. The alliance we established following World War 2 continues to unite and inspire generations of Filipinos and Americans," said Charge d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Manila Heather Varavia at the book launch.

The book launch is the culmination of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries. A few days earlier, the book was also launched at the Philippine Embassy in the US.

The book is available for download at the website of East-West Center.

