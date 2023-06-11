The Pride plays and why it’s important to amplify queer voices onstage

Photo courtesy of Jaypee Maristaza.

MANILA -- After regaining life from two years of inactivity due to the COVID19 pandemic, Philippine theater is now about to be more colorful as a twin-bill stage production goes live to present queer stories and characters this Pride Month.

On June 10, Saturday, Barefoot Theatre Collaborative opened “Unica Hijas” and "Laro"- stories that celebrate and discuss queer issues on inclusivity and equality.

On the opening show, several influencers and big personalities came to watch the show, including Sparks Camp Host Mela Habijan, Drag Race Philippines Season 1 winner Precious Paula Nicole, and influencers Pipay and Inah Evans.

"Unica Hijas" is a coming out story of two lesbians about to transition from high school to college, and how they fought for love when family ties and academic achievement are on the line. The play strongly calls for the passage of the SOGIE bill. Written by Mikaela Regis and directed by Pat Valera, "Unica Hijas" was first staged at the Virgin Labfest last year. It stars Ash Nicanor and Joy Delos Santos.

Meanwhile, "Laro" presents ten very nuanced yet relatable gay narratives that tackle problems faced by the community: including abuse, incest, and discrimination. Laro is an adaptation of Arthur Schnitzler's La Ronde, and is already the third iteration in the country after being performed in 2004 and 2019.

“These stories deserve to be seen and heard by more and more people, whether you’re part of the LGBTQIA+ community or not," said John Mark Yap, director of Laro.

Yap highlights the importance of queer representation in art and media, as it reflects how society would embrace the community.

"These two plays show the diverse and complex relationships of members of the community that aren’t usually seen in mainstream media. Like in Laro, these gay characters are no longer the sidekicks or the comic reliefs we usually see in mainstream media, these characters are in the forefront and they’re finally human,’ Yap said.

“Aside from representation, it’s very important to stage LGBTQIA+ stories onstage because it creates discourse. As we continue to fight for equality, we should also think about what still needs to be done because in order to achieve that goal, we need to know what needs to change,” he added.

Queer artists giving life to queer characters

Photo courtesy of Jaypee Maristaza.

Phi Palmos, one of the breakout stars in this generation, is more than proud to represent the 'femme gay' onstage. He has given life to many femme characters in his recent productions, such as the drag queen Norby in Dulaang UP’s ‘The Reconciliation Dinner’ and as Ada in Ateneo Blue Rep’s ‘Zsazsa Zaturnnah the Musikal...Yun Lang” which ran this March.

For Palmos, it's very crucial to show that femme artists can take space not just on stage, but in real life.

“Giving representation to femme artists pushes young femme queer people that it’s possible for them to dream and aspire for more. More than the dictates and confines of what society or past media representation instilled in them, they can think of a more dynamic and accepting future for themselves," Palmos said.

"That’s how important and powerful representation is. That by allowing them to see themselves onscreen or onstage, we tell them that its possible for them. We give people hope. Personally, representation makes the impossible, possible,” he added.

Gio Gahol, who also appeared in the 2019 run of Laro, is making a comeback in this run, but playing a different character.

Despite being a prized leading man in recent productions such as PETA's "Walang Aray" and the film "Bula sa Langit" of Cinemalaya 2022, Gahol felt liberated showing his truths on stage.

“I've known the crippling feeling of having to hide my truth. It's the most unkind thing I've ever allowed my self to do; as an artist, especially. And I believe that that's what queer voices are—truths longing to break through bounds of unkindness," Gahol said.

"Since coming out, I promised to always allow my queer voice to be heard. I've since been honest and open about my sexuality and have never thought of my being gay as an obstacle to doing the work that I do. In fact, it's the freedom that comes with accepting and loving my queerness which drives me to be a better storyteller,” he added.

Gahol says there is freedom in embracing your truths both on and offstage, and that his queerness is a strength in portraying each of his roles.

"Being an openly gay storyteller through the theater, every opportunity to be on stage—regardless of what the SOGIE the character I get to play is—is an opportunity to bare my truth. I am a gay man, a gay artist, a gay storyteller, and a gay professional. I work hard and continue to strive for excellence in my profession because I know that there is space for me, a queer voice, in this industry," Gahol tells ABS-CBN News.

"And more importantly, by being here and being proud to be queer, there could be a lot less unkindness to have to break through for other queer folks like me looking to theater to feel free,” he ended.

The Unica Hijas

The story of Unica Hijas, a one-act play that breaks from the boundaries of heteronormativity in Philippine high schools, is very personal to playwright Mikaela Regis.

“I had first written the early stages of Unica Hijas in 2018 as a personal introspection of my own journey as a bisexual. I had struggled with seeing and accepting the beauty and strength of my queer uniqueness and tried to change my whole identity—my SOGIE—into one that is acceptable to a heteronormative society," Regis said.

"It took me years to realize the internalized homophobia that I was inflicting on myself and others; and the story of Unica Hijas not only reflects this, but also led me to the acceptance and freedom that I have today," she added.

Regis said that her personal reflection was echoed by a lot of people in the community, and that the story aims to empower queer people to fight for love.

"Since its first production last 2022 under the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Virgin Labfest 17, our audience has been growing; and from a personal story, Unica Hijas hopes to become a collective reflection that inspires more queers to love and fight for themselves,” she said.

The importance of amplifying queer voices onstage

Despite more representation of the LGBTQIA community in mainstream media like TV and film, Regis believes a lot of issues of the community are yet to be discussed.

"Beyond mere representation, there are still many queer struggles that are not talked about even within the LGBTQIA+ community. We stage queer stories as part of the fight for gender equality, and this is more effective when we also include the realities of those we do not always see on mainstream media and begin conversations on queer experiences that we rarely talk about,” Regis said.

For Palmos, queer artists taking space in art meant stronger voices that will lead to acceptance of the community in the bigger world.

“Pride-themed plays, art, literature, etc is important to be included in "mainstream" art scene simply because it democratizes queer stories and narratives. In doing so, it unconsciously shows us our similarities that further binds our shared humanity," Palmos said.

"That we remember and understand each other, the different colors, race, and spectrum of it for us to fully accept that there’s an innate and powerful energy and grace that connects all of us. That is our shared experience as human beings. Our common humanity,” Palmos said.

Yap said it's very timely to show these productions this June because aside from celebration, Pride Month is also a time for reflection.

“I still believe that the Philippines is so behind on so many things when it comes to issues about the LGBTQIA+ community. Homophobia, transphobia, and discrimination are still very apparent every single day in social media and even worse, in person. However, we continue to fight and soldier on because we deserve to have equal rights just like everybody else. At the end of the end of the day, we fight hate with love and we just continue to educate,” Yap ended.

Barefoot Theater Collaborative's Pride Plays will run this month of June at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Theater in Circuit, Makati.