

MANILA —The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged 76 unrecorded stock certificates as well as 122 paintings and other artworks which were either surrendered to or recovered by the Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG).

In the PCGG's 2021 annual audit report, state auditors noted 772,594,488 shares of stocks amounting to P54.6 million remain unrecorded in the commission's books.

Among the assets and properties recovered by the PCGG are shares of stocks belonging to various corporations and individuals kept in the PCGG Library, as well as a few others under the safekeeping of the Independent Realty Corporation (IRC) Group of Companies, a conglomerate of surrendered corporations.

“The non-recording of the surrendered/recovered shares is tantamount to voluntarily giving away possession and control of what is due to the government and without due regard to existing accounting and auditing rules and regulations,” the audit team said in the report.

However, the PCGG told COA that stock certificates of surrendered corporations could not be recognized in its books because propriety of accounts rests with the concerned corporation.

The audit report noted that PCGG agreed to the recommendation of the audit team that the chief accountant be instructed to book up unrecorded shares of stocks amounting to P54.6 million and shall drop the same from the books only after receiving appropriate documents to support its derecognition.

COA also noted the laxity in monitoring and recovery efforts on dividend entitlements and return of investments due to the government.

Out of the 269 surrendered, recovered, sequestered STCs, the PCGG only received dividends from 13 STCs or 13,273,060 shares from 1987 to 2004.

As of December 31, 2021, the PCGG only received dividends from 13 STCs with a total amount of P1.858 billion from 1987 to 2004.

The non-collection of dividends may be attributed to the non-transfer of titles over said shares in the name of the Republic of the Philippines through the PCGG.

“The titles were not transferred to the government since 1986, hence, any returns for that matter may have been credited to the original registered owners to the disadvantage of the government,” the audit team said.

COA recommended that the PCGG manqgement look into the shares of stocks for possible collection of dividends particularly those considered as active investments.

“The management commented that they shall institute appropriate measures to monitor and ensure collection of dividends and return of investments due to the PCGG from surrendered, recovered and sequestered shares of stocks,” the audit team noted.

Meantime, 122 artworks including 34 paintings, statues, jars, framed wood carvings, wood carvings, tapestries, lithographs, framed cross-stitch artwork, wine goblet, upright piano, decanter, collage, brass item, abstract, news clipping, framed news print, drawings, plaque and brass sculpture found at the PCGG station remained unrecorded in the books of PCGG.

From April 10 to 11, 2017, the PCGG Inventory Task Force conducted an inventory of various artworks displayed within the office premises of the PCGG, IRC and Bataan Shipyard and Engineering Company, Inc. (BASECO).

Thirty-one of the 122 artworks were issued Property Acknowledgment Receipts (PARs) to establish property accountability but were eventually cancelled by the agency since the items were claimed to have been excluded in the Report on the Physical Count of Property, Plant and Equipment being not PPEs by definition.

“While the abovementioned artworks are not eligible for recording under PPE (Property, Plant and Equipment), the same should be accounted in the books under the account abandoned/surrendered property/assets,” the audit team noted.

But he audit report stated that the PCGG shall conduct another inventory and re-appraisal of the artworks considering that the last inventory was conducted more than 2 years ago.

The agency has also contested that 9 out of the 122 artworks are not considered surrendered because they are still covered by a pending case.

A copy of the audit report was received by PCGG Chairperson John Agbayani on May 31, 2022.

Formed in 1986, the PCGG is tasked to recover all ill-gotten wealth accumulated by former President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., his family, and his close associates.

