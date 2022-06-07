Asia's first 'center for exorcism' to rise in PH

Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula led the groundbreaking ceremony for the soon-to-be "center for exorcism" on May 17, 2022 in Makati City. Photo from the Facebook page of the Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Exorcism

MANILA - The very first "center for exorcism" in Asia will soon rise in the Philippines and will be officially known as the Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism.

According to the Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Exorcism, construction has already begun after the groundbreaking ceremony held last May 17, 2022 led by Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

The center will be built at Bernardino Street corner EDSA, Guadalupe Viejo, Makati City.

"A product of more than 7 years of prayers, planning and fundraising, this religious structure will be the first of its kind in Asia, if not the world," according to the social media post of the Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Exorcism.

The religious structure will house the Archdiocese of Manila's Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism Office, and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena Office.

It will serve also as the headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE).

PACE, which is directly under the supervision of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), is affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists (IAE) based in Italy.

"This center will minister to those in bondage to the devil who are therefore the poorest of the poor and are usually overlooked," said Rev. Fr. Francisco Syquia, the director of the Archdiocese of Manila's Office of Exorcism.

Here's what the Catechism of the Catholic Church tells about exorcism (1673): "When the Church asks publicly and authoritatively in the name of Jesus Christ that a person or object be protected against the power of the Evil One and withdrawn from his dominion, it is called exorcism. Jesus performed exorcisms and from him the Church has received the power and office of exorcizing."