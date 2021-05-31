Malicious tagging resurfaces on FB, with some accounts hacked

MANILA (UPDATED) - Social media users in the Philippines are once again reporting malicious tagging on Facebook, which some have said led to their accounts being hacked and suspended.

Those tagged were advised not to click the links.

Kaspersky general manager for Southeast Asia Yeo Siang Tiong said users should follow these steps to protect their Facebook accounts:

think before clicking

set a strong password

take advantage of security and privacy feature of social media platforms

Facebook users have the option to adjust their privacy settings with controls on who can tag them on social media.

The social media platform has reminded users not to "open any suspicious links or messages."

Anyone can use the platform's tools to report any suspicious activity or content that violates community standards, it said.

Last April, social media users in the Philippines claimed they have been tagged with pornographic content from people not on their friends list.

