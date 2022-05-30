MANILA —The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday said it sees the monkeypox virus as a moderate public health risk, since this is the first time the virus has caused clusters in “widely disparate WHO geographical areas.”

Many of the recent monkeypox cases also have no known epidemiological links to non-endemic countries in Central or West Africa, the organization said.

Latest WHO data show that 257 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in 23 countries, while between 117 to 127 suspected cases are currently under investigation.

WHO noted that the current number of monkeypox cases is likely to be an underestimate, considering that some with mild symptoms, rashes and swollen lymp nodes may not seek health care service.

Some countries may also lack diagnostic tests, reagents, and other supplies.

Public health risk could become high “if the virus exploits opportunity to establish itself as a human pathogen and spreads to groups at higher risk of severe disease such as young children and immunosuppressed persons,” according to the international health body.

“There is the potential for greater health impact with wider spread to vulnerable population groups, as deaths among cases in previous outbreaks have been reported to occur more often among children, and immunocompromised individuals, including persons with poorly controlled HIV infection, who may be especially at risk of more severe disease,” WHO said.

A considerable portion of the population is said to be vulnerable to the monkeypox virus, as the smallpox vaccine ceased to be administered in some countries since the disease was eradicated in the 1980s.

The smallpox vaccine has been found to provide cross-protection to monkeypox.

Since the report of outbreaks in non-endemic countries earlier this month, WHO has issued rapid interim guidelines on surveillance, case investigation and contact tracing, lab testing and public health advisories for gay, bisexual and men having sex with other men.

Based on available but constantly evolving information, WHO said it does not recommend mem er states to adopt any international travel-related measure for both incoming and outgoing travelers at this time.

