Weaponized SALNs vs justices? Former SC justice says 'just file SALNs or don't join gov't'

MANILA—Amid concerns that statements of assets, liabilities and net worth (SALNs) are now being weaponized to go after Supreme Court justices, the filing of SALNs is a constitutional requirement every public official must comply with, a retired magistrate said Monday.

“The SALN is a constitutional requirement. The SALN is a very simple requirement. If you don’t want SALNs, simple lang (it’s simple)… do not go into government,” former SC associate justice Francis Jardeleza told ANC’s "The Rundown".

“Kung ayaw mo mahalungkat SALN mo, 'wag ka mag-gobyerno. What is so difficult about it? And then it is weaponizing? Eh 'di mag-file ka,” he added.

(If you don’t want your SALNs dug up, don’t join government. What is so difficult about it? And then it is weaponizing? Just file them.)

Jardeleza made these remarks in the context of an impeachment complaint filed against SC associate justice Marvic Leonen, which the House Justice committee is set to tackle on Thursday.

Leonen is accused of not filing SALNs for 15 years during his time at the University of the Philippines Diliman where he taught at the College of Law beginning in 1989, got appointed as VP for legal in 2005 and dean of the UP College of Law in 2008. He was appointed to the high court in 2012.

The magistrate also allegedly delayed resolution of cases before the Supreme Court beyond the 24-month period set in the Constitution as well as other cases pending before the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

The complaint was filed by Ilocos-based journalist Edwin Cordevilla, assisted by lawyer Lorenzo “Larry” Gadon, and endorsed by Rep. Angelo Barba, a counsin of defeated vice presidential condidate Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos, Jr., whose election protest against Vice President Leni Robredo was junked unanimously by the SC, sitting as the the Presidential Electoral Tribunal, in a decision penned by Leonen.

The Marcoses, through Gadon, denied having a hand in the impeachment complaint against Leonen.

NON-FILING OF SALNS

If proceedings before the House prosper, Leonen would only be the third sitting SC magistrate to face the threat of removal in a decade, following the late Chief Justice Renato Corona’s impeachment conviction in May 2012 and the ouster of Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno in May 2018 via a quo warranto decision.

All 3 cases involve non-filing or nondisclosure in SALNs.

While Jardeleza clarified he has no position yet on whether Leonen should be impeached since there are facts that need to be determined, he made clear his position on the 2 grounds raised against Leonen.

On the SALN issue, Jardeleza said it doesn’t make sense that a Supreme Court employee who also operated a market stall could be removed just because she did not file her SALN while a magistrate could not.

“Now, why should be a Supreme Court justice be above the law? It is so simple… If you are a Supreme Court justice, before you become a justice, you file your SALN. What is so difficult about that?” he asked.

Jardeleza said the Office of the Solicitor General had basis in going after Leonen’s SALNs before the UP Diliman Human Resource Development Office (HRDO), which declined the request, and then the Board of Regents, despite being previously denied by the Supreme Court.

“The basis would be the ruling of the Supreme Court in Republic vs. Sereno, which ousted then-Chief Justice Sereno. The SC then, by a vote of 8-6, said that there can be an independent action for quo warranto to be filed by the Solicitor General against a sitting justice of the Supreme Court,” Jardeleza, who served as Solicitor General during the previous administration, explained.

He was among the 8 justices who voted to remove Sereno through a quo warranto ruling, previously an unheard of means to remove a sitting justice or impeachable official.

But in 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in Del Rosario v. People that the prescriptive period or the period for going after those who failed to file their SALNs was 8 years.

Leonen is accused of not filing SALNs from 1989 to 2003 and from 2008 to 2009, or beyond the 8-year prescriptive period.

Jardeleza pointed out the Del Rosario case involved a Customs official.

“The question now answering your query is really, does prescription apply to a justice of the Supreme Court? I would say that is an open question,” he said.

The Supreme Court has, since Corona’s impeachment, sought to limit the release of SALNs to the public, particularly in cases where there appears to be a “fishing expedition.”

The Office of the Ombudsman followed suit last year.

But Jardeleza rejected the notion that SALNs are being weaponized, saying “he law is neutral.”

DELAY IN RESOLVING CASES

The impeachment complaint against Leonen also alleged he supposedly has 82 unresolved cases at the Supreme Court with 37 of these going beyond the 24-month limit for resolving cases found in section 15(1) of Art. VIII of the Constitution, aside from unresolved cases at the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal.

“The Constitution does not say that that is a specific ground. The Constitution says culpable violation of the Constitution. Now the Constitution says all the courts should decide within 24 months. So again, without preempting what the honorable members of the Congress, the House and then the Senate will decide, first they will have to decide on the facts whether a justice has violated it. And then they have to decide on the law,” he said.

“Remember that an impeachment before the Congress is a so-called political process. It’s not just all law. Of course, it is based on law but it is, they say, is a political process. There will be many things that will go into the decision,” he explained.

But retired Senior Associate Justice Antonio Carpio earlier came to Leonen’s defense saying the requirement under the Constitution is only a “directive,” citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the administrative complaint against retired Chief Justice Teresita Leonardo-De Castro in March 2019.

“To apply the 24-month rule mandatorily would result in the impeachment of more than a majority of the Supreme Court justices,” Carpio said in his newspaper column in December last year, noting that when he retired in October 2019, there were only 5 justices who had zero backlog.

The ruling was penned by Leonen.

While Jardeleza acknowledged he voted along with the other justices to dismiss the complaint against De Castro, he said a key factor there was the mootness of the case — De Castro had already resigned.

“It was a bit not fair to the Chief Justice,” he said.

