Janisa Dali, like other residents, welcome the afternoon rain as they collect rainwater to be used for cleaning and laundry, at the housing facility built by the UN-Habitat for Humanity in Sagonsongan, Marawi City. Photo taken on October 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Nearly 6 years after the Marawi siege broke out and displaced thousands of the city's residents, the Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) announced Monday that it has approved the mechanism on how the war's victims can claim reparations for their damaged properties.

During a forum organized by the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy (PCID), MCB board secretary Saliha Lalanto said that the IRR of the Marawi Siege Victim's Compensation Act has been approved and will be formally signed Tuesday.

"[The third] draft [of IRR was] approved last May, 19 2023 and they will have a ceremonial signing tomorrow, May 23," Lalanto said.

WHAT'S IN THE IRR

Lalanto explained that the IRR would identify who are the victims entitled to compensation and the procedure on how they can claim it.

"In the IRR, there is a provision on the documents required for claiming compensation, the procedures, and who are the claimants entitled to compensation," Lalanto said.

Lalanto also clarified that the government would "only compensate destroyed structure, not including the land."

The official also said that claimants do not need to provide land titles and other documents to prove that they own the damaged structures.

"The documentary requirement is not strict with land titles and other documents proving your ownership of the land. [We will accept] documents that will prove you are the owner of the property or structure... In the absence of other documents, we can settle for an affidavit or any documents, even photographs, it is sufficient," she said.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte last year signed into law the Marawi Siege Victim's Compensation Act, which created the MCB.

The law identifies the victims as those who have "damaged or demolished properties and possessions" that "cannot be recovered."

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. only appointed the members of the MCB earlier this year.

'FORGOTTEN'

In the same forum, PCID president Amina Rasul Bernardo said the horrors of the Marawi siege seems to have already faded from people's consciousness despite its victims still suffering from the city's destruction.

"We at PCID believe that the true situation of the people, of the IDPs (internally displaced persons) have faded from the nation's memories as we are provided of the news of the successes of the government," she said.

However, Bernardo said people should recognize that rehabilitation of Marawi is far from being complete.

"We must acknowledge that the rehabilitation process is not only rebuilding physical infrastructure, not solely providing basic services, it goes far beyond that. It is the healing of wounds, both physical and psychological. The restoration of livelihoods, the reestablishment of social provisions and the empowerment of individuals and communities," Bernardo said.

Lanao Del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong also acknowledged the "slowness" of the government's efforts to rehabilitate Marawi.

"I also call on the people responsible for the delay... I've heard that there's going to be a plan to abolish the Task Force Bangon Marawi... I was told by the legal advisers of this current administration... they want to form again another group, some kind of inter-agency group," Adiong said.

The 2017 Marawi crisis led by members of Islamic State-inspired Maute group began in May and dragged on until October, displacing residents and destroying the city.

RELATED VIDEO