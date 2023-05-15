In proposed law, no jail for parents who physically punish kids

Children with their parents and guardians walk around Bonifacio Global City in Taguig City on January 24, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

A proposed law that seeks to prohibit parents from physically punishing their children has undergone a major revision.

Senator Risa Hontiveros’s Senate Bill 2036 or the “Positive Parenting of Children Act,” took center stage in Monday’s joint hearing of the Senate committees on women, children, family relations and gender, social justice, welfare and development, and finance.

The bill pushes parents and/or guardians to discipline their children in a positive manner without imposing corporal punishment or physical violence such as hitting the child with a stick or belt, cursing, humiliating in public and the like.

Under the revision, parents or guardians who will be found violating the law, after being enacted, will no longer be punished through a fine or jail term.

The parent or guardian instead will be subjected to “interventions” or training.

“Ngayon pinalawak namin sa positive parenting. Tinanggal na 'yung mga penalties sa mga magulang na gagamit ng physical at degrading punishment, at sa halip, parang mare-orient ang mga magulang magkaroon ng bagong skills para sa positive parenting ang dadaanan ay hindi parusa, hindi pagkabilanggo hindi pagbayad ng danyos, kundi dadaan doon sa mga positive parenting trainings,” Hontiveros said.

“Kung gumagamit na ng harsh parenting kung sinumang magulang, pinag-usapan sa maraming ahensiya ng gobyerno kanina sa hearing at sa marami ring civil society organizations na nagsusulong nito na proactively io-offer 'yung mga training na ito,” she added.

The bill received strong support from various organizations and government agencies that include the Council for the Welfare of Children; National Authority on Child Care; Department of Social Welfare and Development; Commission on Higher Education, among others.

Positive Parenting Advocate Edgar Marshall Brinas believes that children will grow up as better version of themselves if they don’t experience ill treatment from their parents or relatives.

“Communication being the best vehicle in fostering values, understanding emotions, and providing instruction or communication that children needed. to regulate or discipline themselves, are among the things I realized in the practice of positive parenting,” Brinas said.

If finally approved into law, the Philippines will be the first Southeast Asian country that will leave behind the old way of disciplining children, Hontiveros said.