After the recent oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, the Mindanao State University — Iligan Institute of Technology has developed an oil absorbent made with local products. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

ILIGAN — The Mindanao State University-Iligan Institute of Technology (MSU-IIT) introduced on Thursday a new oil absorbent made with local products, which researchers hope will help contain oil spills like the catastrophic Oriental Mindoro incident.

Launched during the Northern Mindanao Summit on Innovative Construction Materials and Technology, the absorbent named “cocoflexorb” was first developed in 2021 with the goal of being used in households.

MSU-IIT researcher Christine Omisol said her group was motivated to fast-track the research and development process, with the help of the Department of Science and Technology, when the Oriental Mindoro oil spill happened last February.

“We know that oil spills are very, aside from environmental hazard, pwede rin siyang maging health hazard, ‘yung impact niya sa economy is very drastic, nakaka-cause talaga siya ng iba’t ibang negative effects and disadvantages,” Omisol told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

“Aside sa very potent siya (cocoflexorb) to use into that application, it also has the ability to be reused and not cause more waste,” she added.

Cocoflexorb is a bio-based polyurethane foam and was made through a conventional foaming process, according to the researcher.

"It is a bio-based material which is an alternative to the commercially available na mga usual polyurethane foam made from petroleum-based materials. After absorbing oil, we can desorb it by mechanically pressing and maybe centrifugation, we can reuse it for the same purpose din," explained Omisol.

"After absorbing oil, nata-translate siya (single-used foams) into other waste kasi kailangan mo pang i-dispose 'yung oil as well as 'yung material na absorbent since hindi na siya nare-reuse, 'yung problem niya is disposal," she added.

Omisol said that the oil capacity of a regular foam is at 20 grams of oil per gram of the material with a contact angle of 130 degrees.

A demonstration by the researcher during the event showed that the material can absorb vegetable oil, kerosene, engine oil, used engine oil, and bunker fuel.

Their findings showed that the oil capacity of their material, cocoflexorb, is at 25 grams of oil per gram of the material with a contact angle of 134 degrees.

"Hindi nagde-decline 'yung absorbtion capacity niya since walang nare-remove na chemicals sa kanyang surface," Omisol said.

"In contrast with those surface-modified materials na after some time nade-dettach 'yung mga modified na surface, so nagde-decline 'yung absorbtion capacity niya," she added.

Cocoflexorb was also tested last April in the affected areas of the Oriental Mindoro oil spill. MSU-IIT Center for Sustainable Polymers program leader Arnold Lubguban said they are trying to strengthen the material, noting that it cannot absorb weathered oil, as in the case of the spill from the sunken oil tanker.

"'Pag nag-undergo na kasi ng weathering 'yun, ibig sabihin na-expose na siya sa mga natural elements, sa external elements, nagkukumpol-kumpol ang mga 'to, nag-aaggregate sila, lumalaki 'yung particle size," he told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"Kaya kung gagamitin mo 'yung absorbent foam na 'yun, hindi niya na-aabsorb 'yung cell component ng foam, parang resin na siya. The perfect timing talaga is pagbulwak ng (oil spill), i-deploy kaagad 'yung material," he explained.

While cocoflexorb continues to undergo improvement, Department of Science and Technology chief Renato Solidum Jr. welcomed the possibility of the new material to potentially help control oil spills.

"If we have these available to us then the containment of oil spills will be much faster rather than buying it abroad. They still have to go (through) many steps pa and of course they need to look now into cost accounting the unit cost so they can really price," Solidum said.

"It is not simply developing the technology but also looking into the economics of the technology," he pointed out. "Naka-develop ka nga ng produkto, mahal naman, walang bibili. They need to do those but I'm very positive that with the so many application of the polymers, may at least isa diyan o dalawa na aangat."

Solidum also agreed that the material could potentially be used in households and industries. "These can actually can help prevent pollution on the ground as well."

