MANILA - It will be difficult for Vice President Leni Robredo to catch up with frontrunner former Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in the presidential race, according to an analyst.

ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team head Edson Guido said it will be a tall order considering the 13.7 million lead of Marcos over Robredo, as of 12:47 a.m. Tuesday.

With 81.8 percent of election returns transmitted, Marcos Jr. is leading the presidential race with 26,313,353 votes, while Robredo is in second with 12,554,852 votes.

"Itong mga votes natin ngayon, halos nasa 40 million, lagpas 40 million total votes na tayo, so ibig sabihin kung ang voter turnout natin eh, we are expecting around 82 percent, ibig sabihin nasa 53 million total lahat, so we are expecting around 13 million votes left, assuming the voter turnout of 82 percent," he said.

(Our votes now are at over 40 million, and if we are expecting an 82 percent voter turnout, it means we have around 53 million total votes, then we are expecting around 13 million votes left, assuming the voter turnout of 82 percent.)

"Eh 'yung 13 million votes na 'yun eh halos 'yun na po 'yung difference eh, and we are assuming na makukuha 'yun ni Bise Presidente Robredo so medyo mahihirapan talaga. 'Pag pinag-usapan kung makakahabol pa ba. Mahihirapan si Bise Presidente Robredo," Guido added.

(That 13 million votes left, that's already the difference in votes and if we are assuming that Vice President Robredo gets all those votes, so it will be difficult. If we are going to talk about catching up with Marcos Jr., Vice President Robredo will have a hard time.)

Marcos Jr. and his running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte are both leading by wide margins in the presidential and vice-presidential races.

For live election results, see ABS-CBN News Halalan results.

For other updates, visit ABS-CBN News' live blog here.