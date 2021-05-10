In fight vs EJKs, Filipinos in US, Canada push to move cases forward

MANILA — She woke up to the sound of a gunshot in the dead of the night. Next thing she saw was her grandfather lying in a pool of blood as armed men in civilian clothes entered their house.

They took her father away on a police mobile; he ended up dead — hands tied and mouth covered with packing tape — in another part of town.

Now orphaned, 15-year-old Gina, not her real name, wants to be a lawyer someday.

“Gusto ko lang po makatulong sa mga naaapi,” she said at an online press conference Monday.

(I just want to help the oppressed).

Gina is just one of the many family members of victims of alleged extrajudicial killings (EJKs) that Filipino groups in the United States and Canada plan to support as they raise funds to provide living, livelihood and legal assistance.

US-based Filipino American Human Rights Alliance (FAHRA) and the Global Pinoy Diaspora Canada (GPDC) on Monday launched a fund-raising campaign called “Project EJK Not OK” which aims to crowdsource funding through the website GoFundMe.

US and Canada-based organizations Filipino American Human Rights Alliance and Global Pinoy Diaspora Canada join hands in raising funds to support widows and orphans in the drug war.

Their goal is to reach out to Filipinos in Canada and the US to give as little as $5 each at the minimum to support litigation efforts and psycho-spiritual interventions in the Philippines for widows and orphans of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs.

A more immediate need is to help them survive.

“Sila’y nabalo. They’re widows. They need extra income para naman pakainin yung mga pamilya nila. So kailangan talaga tulong ninyo,” says Fe Koons of FAHRA.

(They are widowed. They need extra income to feed their families. They need all your help.)

“Napaka-unjust na ang ina at kababaihan, sila ang haligi ng pamilya ngunit kung nangyayari ito, na nagiging biktima lang sila just because of the sinasabi nilang war on drugs,” she adds.

(It is unjust that mothers and women have to bear the burden and become victims, too, of the war on drugs.)

Gina is currently under the care of Program Paghilom, a Church-initiated support program for families of EJKs formed in 2016 by priest Flavie Villanueva.

Some 234 widows and orphans rely on Paghilom, the Filipino term for healing, for their needs, legal assistance, education support, livelihood or employment and a 13-week psycho-spiritual intervention which is at the very core of the program.

The psycho-spiritual intervention involves sharing their stories with other families left behind as a form of catharsis and collective healing. The program hopes to “recreate and empower” them.

“We recreate because something was broken, something was stolen, something was damned. We empower because we don’t want them to just remain recreated and beautiful, because beautiful means that they’ll be able to stand on their two feet once again from the ashes of their griefs, moving upwards, going back to mainstream society with their dignity intact despite the several bruises and wounds,” Villanueva said.

Since its inception, the program has gone through 12 batches, backed by partner human rights organizations and private groups.

It is this partnership that Villanueva is hoping to tap to continue providing support to widows like Marilyn Malimban.

LEGAL SUPPORT

Marilyn lost her live-in partner Jessie Cule in August 2016, one of the 4 men allegedly killed execution-style by police in what has become known as the Morillo case, named after the lone surivor.

Efren Morillo pretended to be dead and jumped off a ravine in Payatas, Quezon City.

He would later file the first anti-Tokhang case before the Supreme Court seeking protection against the cops through a writ of amparo, a remedy available to a person whose life, liberty and security is violated or threatened with violation by a public official or employee or by a private individual or entity.

The high court granted the first-ever writ of amparo in the context of the drug war in January 2017, issuing a temporary protection order barring the police from entering the homes and workplaces of families of the victims.

The Court of Appeals made that protection order permanent a few days later.

In March 2017, Morillo filed before the Office of the Ombudsman murder complaints against the cops involved, who have gained notoriety as the “Davao boys” allegedly responsible for more deaths than any other police station in Metro Manila, based on a Reuters report.

Four years on, the complaint remains pending.

Morillo, the lone survivor, is himself facing a direct assault rap for allegedly fighting back against the police — a claim Marilyn rejects.

“Sana po mabuksan na yung kaso namin kasi po gusto po namin malaman ang katotohanan at sana po, magkaroon kami ng hustisya dahil yan lang po inaasam-asam namin ng aking mga kasapi,” she said over the phone.

(I hope they open our ase because we just want to know the truth and hopefully, get justice because that’s what we all wish for.)

Marilyn said a witness saw how her live-in partner Jessie knelt in front of a police officer, wrapped his arms around his waist while pleading for his life.

He was shot on the nape instead and the bullet pierced through his heart.

“Yun lang po ang ikinakasama ng loob ko. Bakit ang pinalabas nila nanlaban, hindi naman totoong nanlaban eh,” she told ABS-CBN News.

(That’s what’s making me feel bad. Why did they have to portray them as having resisted arrest when that’s not true.)

“Kasi kung totoong nanlaban, asan yung mga ballistic report nila? Wala po. Pinalabas nila, may planted na shabu. Sabi nila sa bulsa ng kinakasama ko. Paano magkakaroon ng shabu e walang bulsa yung short ng kinakasama ko?” she asked.

(If indeed they fought back, where’s the ballistic report? None. They planted meth or shabu. They said it was found on his pocket. But how could they recover shabu if my partner didn’t have a pocket on his pair of shorts?)

Supporting legal cases that do not seem to go anywhere is difficult but needs to be done, says Joel Sarmenta, a social science professor who advocates for pursuing EJK cases in courts.

A former consultant for the Commission on Human Rights, Sarmenta had formed bonds with some of the victims’ families and continues to try to link them up with lawyers and organizations like FAHRA and GPDC who can offer support.

“Definitely we need more people to step in and step up. We’re really pushing this especially for the legal level,” he said.

He recalled several cases where up to now, nothing seems to have happened, like the killing of a father and son inside a police station in July 2016 which was the subject of a Senate investigation.

A warrant of arrest was issued in 2017 for the 2 cops responsible.

“Up to now, they have never been arrested even if once upon a time ex-PNP Chief Bato dela Rosa even presented them in the Senate. Those same cops cannot be found anymore and then you (the slain son’s wife) bump into them on the road from time to time,” he said.

Sarmenta cited other cases — a pregnant woman whose boyfriend was killed in an adjacent room, parents asking why the son’s death has police reports naming a different person killed, and the Tokhang survivor forced to hide from the police.

ADEQUATE SUPPORT

He highlighted the need to push the legal charges forward and provide adequate support to families of Tokhang victims.

“Basically, maybe we should be able to provide enough support so that the woman who works as a sex worker does not have to go anymore, to go to clubs and be exposed to the possibility of her encountering the friends of the policemen who killed her husband,” he said.

“Yung image lang po na yun. Parang hindi po yata dapat ganun ang ginagawa nyang trabaho lalo na kung siya ay pwede magkaroon ng added peril sa buhay niya,” he added.

(That image. She shouldn’t be doing that kind of work especially if will increase the risks to her life.)

In Monday’s press conference, a tearful Marilyn could only beg prospective supporters not to abandon their bid to seek accountability.

“Sana wag po kayong magbackout kasi yun po ang nangyari sa amin noong una. Ang nais lang namin ay magkaroon ng hustisya para po sa aming mga namatay na mahal sa buhay,” she said.

(I hope you won’t back out because that’s what happened to us before. We only wish to obtain justice for our slain loved ones.)

FAHRA’s Ago Pedalizo could only assure the likes of Marilyn and “Gina” of one thing:

“Asahan mo hindi kami magbabackout. Nandito kami at actually marami nang taong interesado. Maraming estranghero na gustong sumuporta,” he said.

(Trust that we won’t back out. We are here and many are actually interested. Many strangers want to support you.)

“Padayon at nagkakaisa tayo.”

(Keep on and we are with you.)

(Note: ABS-CBN News, as a policy, does not interview minors, especially about their traumatic experience. We are protecting her identity and keeping details about her case to a bare minimum.)

