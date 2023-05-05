A replay of “TV Patrol” is played on-demand on a mobile phone. Photo by Nestor Licuanan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — With little time between academics and other activities, college student Albert Lirio squeezes in his news when he can.

His source for information--aside from checking social media on his phone—are newscast replays on the ABS-CBN News app, which he treats as podcasts.

“Nadadala mo siya kung nasaan, like hindi mo kailangang may TV ka. Kahit naka-phone ka lang, naka-laptop ka, pwede kang makinig ng balita, pwede mo siyang masundan—ang balita,” Lirio said.

(You can bring it anywhere and no longer need a TV. You can listen and follow the news whether on your phone or laptop.)

For him, the bringer of news is as important as the way the news is brought.

“Dahil doon na ako nasanay, isa na siya sa pinagkakatiwalaan ko na alam ko mapagkakatiwalaang source ng balita.”

([ABS-CBN] is what I’ve been used to. It’s one of my trusted sources.)

Lirio’s activity reflects where many Filipinos are now—online and on the go.

But for a number of them, that shift still includes ABS-CBN News as a constant.

BRAVE NEW WORLD

Following the shutdown of its free TV and radio operations and subsequent franchise denial in 2020, ABS-CBN transitioned from being the Philippines’ largest broadcaster and multimedia company to being a content provider across various platforms.

ABS-CBN News reporting can now be viewed 24/7 on multiple channels both on free-to-air and cable, streamed online live and on-demand, and accessed via apps and social media.

For the newsroom, it’s the continuation of an expansion that already began even before 2020.

Many loyal Kapamilya viewers have embraced moving to another medium to follow their source of news and entertainment.

“Noon pa talaga, iyon na talaga ang pinapanood, ABS-CBN saka ‘yong sa balita, TV Patrol,” said Asun Gerrabas, an eatery owner in Quezon City whose TV is always tuned to the Kapamilya Channel on cable.

“Maliwanag talaga, saka maganda ‘yong pinapakitang feature.”

(That’s what we’ve been watching ever since: ABS-CBN and TV Patrol for the news. The delivery is clear and the stories they feature are good.)

Student Albert Lirio & eatery owner Asun Gerrabas have different ways of consuming news and entertainment. Photo by Nestor Licuanan, ABS-CBN News

Lina Ho, a senior citizen from Bulacan, has adapted from radio to television and mobile so she can keep listening to her favorite station, TeleRadyo.

“Ngayon e dinadala ko na cellphone ko sa labas para makapanood ako ng TeleRadyo. Buong maghapon po, basta may palabas, hindi ako nakakaligtang manood. Maski natutulog ako sa tanghali, katabi ko ‘yong cellphone ko,” Ho said during TeleRadyo’s 16th anniversary last April.

(I now bring my cellphone outside to be able to watch TeleRadyo. I don’t forget to watch all day, as long as there’s a program. Even when I nap at noon, I have my cellphone with me to listen to.)

REACHING NEW AUDIENCES

And as journalism in mainstream and traditional platforms also deals with the shifting landscape, the consensus has been clear among many practitioners—to help shape the conversation where Filipinos are having them.

“Siguro lahat ng journalists dapat rin maganda na pumunta kung saang platforms sila maaaring makinig,” Melinda Quintos De Jesus, executive director of the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility (CMFR) said Wednesday.

“Sa palagay ko, kailangan siguro pag-usapan. Kasi ang importansya ng pamamahayag, ang importansya ng journalism ay maaring mag-usap, usap ang tao. Hindi sila in agreement, iba-iba ang kanilang perspektibo, pero mga Pilipino sila.”

(I think it’s good for all journalists to go to whichever platforms they can be heard. For me, there needs to be that conversation, since the importance of journalism is for people to talk. They may not be in agreement or have different perspectives, but they are all Filipinos.)

While it strengthens its tried, tested, and trusted platforms and brands such as flagship newscast “TV Patrol”, the ABS-CBN News Channel (ANC), and TeleRadyo, ABS-CBN now wades into new ways of delivering news to make them relevant to the next generation of audiences.

Among these are mobile video initiatives like “Patrol ng Pilipino”, where reporters use vertical video and non-traditional storytelling to explain, go behind, or deeper into stories and issues.

“Katulad nga ng sinasabi natin sa ‘TV Patrol’, anumang hamon, anumang panahon, patuloy kaming maglilingkod sa inyo,” said ABS-CBN Integrated News chief Francis Toral.

(As we say in ‘TV Patrol’, whatever challenges, whatever season, we will continue to serve you.)

“So, no matter the circumstances, the mission continues.”—With a report from Johnson Manabat, ABS-CBN News

