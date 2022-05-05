FACT CHECK: Hindi totoong dinaya ni VP Leni Robredo si Bongbong Marcos noong 2016

Hindi totoong dinaya ni Leni Robredo si Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. sa pagka-bise presidente noong Halalan 2016.

Taliwas ito sa mga kumakalat sa social media, gaya na lamang ng isang video na inupload ng YouTube channel na Filipino Future na may pamagat na “Leni, Natatakot na Mabuking ang Pandaraya kay BBM noong 2016, kaya Gusto Manalo sa pagka Pangulo”.

Ayon sa video, pekeng bise-presidente raw si Robredo at nanalo lamang daw siya dahil sa pandaraya.

“Leni Robredo is a fake vice president. She did not win fair and square. She is a big fraud.”

Dagdag pa rito, si Bongbong Marcos daw ang tunay na nanalong bise-presidente.

“Bongbong Marcos is the real vice president. He won. Though he was cheated, the intelligent Filipino people honor him the legitimate winner.”

Bukod sa mga pahayag na ito, ipinakita rin ang mga pinagtagpi-tagping bidyo at larawan noong nagsampa ng electoral protest si Marcos laban kay Robredo.

Ngunit ang electoral protest na inihain ni Marcos laban kay Leni ay na-dismiss na noong Pebrero 16, 2021. Ayon sa desisyon na inilabas ng Korte Suprema, bigo si Marcos na magbigay ng mga patunay sa kanyang mga alegasyon ng pandaraya laban kay Robredo.

“We have granted parties every opportunity to make and defend their arguments before this Tribunal, the proper forum to hear this case. However, protestant [Marcos] still failed to substantiate his allegations of massive anomalies and irregularities in protestee's favor,” ayon sa Korte Suprema.

Bago ang desisyon, lumabas sa resulta ng manual recount sa tatlong probinsya na tumaas pa ng 15,093 ang boto para kay Robredo. Mula sa 14,418,817 na boto noong 2016, tumaas ito sa 14,436,337 matapos ang recount.

Ang mga balota na ginamit sa recount ay nagmula sa probinsya ng Iloilo, Camarines Sur, at Negros Oriental.

Sa ngayon ay mayroon nang 49,000 views at 2.2k na likes ang nasabing video na inupload ng YouTube channel na Filipino Future. Kapansin pansin na karamihan sa kanyang mga video ay tungkol sa pamilya Marcos.

- with research from Yev Monarquia, ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group

ABS-CBN News is part of the Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project (PFCI) and #FactsFirstPH. PFCI supports news organizations in building capacity to meet international fact-checking standards. #FactsFirstPH is a collaborative effort of media and civil society organizations to fact check dubious and false claims, and to promote credible sources of information in the 2022 elections and beyond.