MANILA — When more than 8,000 Bar passers gathered at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday to take their oaths, a familiar anthem, albeit a slightly different take, played halfway through the ceremony.

“Hindi pula't dilaw tunay na magkalaban

Ang kulay at tatak ay di syang dahilan

Hangga't marami ang lugmok sa kahirapan

At ang hustisya ay para lang sa mayaman,” so sang the St. Louis University Glee Club.

“Tatsulok,” a song originally composed in 1989 but popularized by the band Bamboo in 2007, is not part of the usual repertoire sang during oathtaking ceremonies of new lawyers.

But on Monday, it was one of three songs chosen by 2020-21 Bar Exams chair Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen to encapsulate his message to the new members of the profession: remember the people whom you are supposed to serve.

“Hanggang ngayon, tatsulok ang hugis ng ating lipunan. Ang nakakarami ay nasa ibaba. Dito natin makikita ang mga ginugutom, pinapalaboy, pinagsasamantalahan, pinahihirapan ng mga sistema ng ating lipunan at mga talamak sa kanilang kapangyarihan. Dito natin makikita ang mga uhaw sa katarungan. Sila, higit sa iba, ang tinutukoy natin sa bawat bitaw natin sa mga katagang: Serve the People,” Leonen said in his speech.

Leonen, credited for spearheading the largest Bar examinations in Philippine history with more than 11,000 takers and 8,241 passers, and for heralding a shift to digitalized and localized testing, reminded lawyers the title they obtained that day was only the beginning.

“Tandaan ninyo na ang mga titulo ay titulo lamang. Kayo ang magbibigay ng kahulugan para sa inyong bagong kakayahan. Huwag ninyong iwala ang inyong pagkatao,” he said.

“Gamitin ang mga titulong igagawad sa inyo. Maging kabahagi ng mapagpalayang kasaysayan. Huwag isangla ang inyong kaluluwa sa mga pansariling bagay. Huwag maging kasangkapan ng mapang-api. Makiramay sa nakakarami. Bigyan lakas ang kanilang boses. Maging katuwang ng nakararaming naghihikahos sa ilalim ng tatsulok at laylayan ng ating lipunan,” he added.

Leonen was himself a former advocate for upland rural poor and indigenous peoples’ communities before becoming dean of the UP College of Law and the Philippine government’s chief negotiator with the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

For 15 years, he served as executive director of the Legal Rights and Natural Resources Center, Inc., a legal and policy research and advocacy institution he co-founded shortly after finishing law in 1987.

Among the cases he argued before the Supreme Court were the landmark cases of Cruz v. NCIP on the constitutionality of the Indigenous Peoples Rights Act; and the La Bugal-B’laan Tribal Association v. Ramos on the constitutionality of the Philippine Mining Act of 1995.

Unlike Leonen, Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe did not always set out to do public service.

After serving briefly in the judiciary, she worked for banks and finance corporations before becoming a partner in a law firm and eventually re-joining the judiciary as a metropolitan trial court judge in 1996.

“In the early years, my career was geared towards private practice but, as it turned out, there was a different path for me. Unexpectedly, a yearning for public service took root in my heart, and never did I imagine that working as a public servant would give me an incomparable sense of fulfillment,” she said, as she looked back at 26 years in the judiciary that will soon culminate when she retires on May 14 this year.

She told the new lawyers that the career possibilities that await them are endless, whether in private practice or in public service.

“But never forget that it is you who holds the pen and the author of your own destiny. As you go along in your professional career, do not be afraid to take calculated risks and go where your heart leads you. As you discover yourself, so will you also discover your passion,” she said.

Perlas-Bernabe stressed the importance of setting an unrelenting work ethic, striving for excellence, pushing for change, and never compromising one’s integrity.

“Your solemn oath seals your sacred obligation to the tenets of truth and justice, and to exemplify these ideals, both in your professional and personal lives, for the greater good of society. If you allow this truth to be the overarching consideration for every career decision you will ever make, you will never find yourself in a quandary,” she said.

Leonen, for his part, highlighted the value of perseverance in the face of difficulties and of standing up for others when no one else will.

“Tulad nitong Bar Exam, tandaanan ninyo: ang nagmukhang imposible noong araw ay ngayon naging posible. The impossible only seems so until someone shows that it is possible-Nelson Mandela. Tumaya kayo sa kinabukasan ng nakakarami,” he said.

The new lawyers join a profession at a time of threats to judges and killings of lawyers; human rights violations in government-sponsored policies on anti-illegal drugs and anti-insurgency campaigns and even in its COVID response; weaponization of the law against government critics, activists, and the media; and on the eve of a highly-charged election where the frontrunners are the son of the late dictator (for president) and a radio broadcaster that espouses his own brand of justice (for senator).

These lawyers both in government and in private practice have been implicated in wrongdoings of varying degrees — from corruption to possible crimes against humanity.

“Our profession may have lost its soul slowly,” Leonen acknowledged in his speech.

“Give us hope that you will struggle for it. Give us hope that you will do so with honor, excellence, dignity, and humanity. Be our beacon. Do not lose your way. Do justice, honor, and excellence. Serve the people, be better than us,” he exhorted them.

Taking the oath is only one step away from becoming a full-fledged lawyer.

A final step is signing the Roll of Attorneys, which begins May 4 in NCR and Luzon, May 26 in Mindanao, and May 30 in the Visayas.

