Vice President Leni Robredo, the lone female candidate in this year’s elections, joins The Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on March 19, 2022 at the Harbor Garden Tent, Sofitel Philippine Plaza. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA – Female voters outnumber male voters by more than 1.7 million in the Philippines, according Commission on Elections data from the 2019 mid-term elections.

But will that translate to victory in the May 9 elections for a candidate with a strong track record on women’s rights and promoting their interests, such as Leni Robredo?

For Dr. Melanie Reyes, executive director of the Miriam College Women and Gender Institute, the question that needs to be answered first is this – Is there a legitimate “women’s vote” in the Philippines?

Despite leaps and bounds in gender equality for women in the Philippines, Reyes says the country remains largely patriarchal, with many values catering to the male population that need to be unlearned.

WHY WOMEN SHOULD RALLY TOGETHER

Recently passed laws – such as the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children enacted in 2004, which expanded maternity leave and passed two years ago, and the law preventing child marriages signed just this year – were all authored by women.

"Kung mga lalaki lang ang nakaupo, hindi nila mapi-pick up na very critical [issues] ito, na kailangan i-address,” Reyes said.

These issues, while catering to a specific demographic, can lead to a domino effect.

UP students picket for women's rights in time with the International Women's Month in UP Diliman in Quezon City on March 22, 2018. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

“Maaapektuhan nito, hindi lang ang tao, kundi ’yung contribution ng individual sa society at large. Kasi may epekto ’yun sa economic participation niya, sa involvement niya sa community. Makakalabas ka ba ng bahay kung puro pasa ka? Makakapasok ka ba sa work?” Reyes added.

Cora “Coratec” Jimenez, former general manager of the Metro Manila Development Authority, remembers when she made footbridges safer for women by covering the steps from peeping toms.

Details in legislation, and execution of public works and services considered minor by some cannot be treated as such because women benefit from those, said Jimenez.

“That voice is just so important, especially if you are knowledgeable of the needs of women, in any office,” Jimenez said.

Vice President Leni Robredo visita the small town of Buadiposo-Buntong in Lanao del Sur for a dialogue with women sewers on Friday, April 1, 2022. Robredo, accompanied by her running mate, Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, visited the members of Bamboo Landers Multi-Sectoral Rural Workers Association in Barangay Raya Buntong. The organization is one of the OVP’s partner communities which received a livelihood subsidy under its Sustainable Livelihood and Training (SLT) Program to boost the garments production of women sewers. VP Leni Media handout

While Western studies define women’s vote as a collective preference for a candidate based on gender affinity, Reyes said this is not necessarily the case.

“It doesn’t mean na women’s vote, automatic babae ang gusto nating iboto,” Reyes said.

“ ’Pag sinabing women’s vote, ’yun ang nagapagkasunduan natin as women na iboto kasi itong kandidato na ito – babae man siya o lalaki – ay may ganitong qualifications na hinahanap natin.”

Added Dr. Jasmin Nario-Galace of the Global Network of Women Peacebuilders and vice president of Academic Affairs at Miriam College: “It’s a product of political discernment, of women’s unique experiences of oppression, because they know how it is to be oppressed, they will vote for someone who will actually uphold the rights of every person.

“They will vote for women and men who have the welfare of people in mind, leaders who will serve the people’s interest and not their own.”

But many factors have prevented women from having a voice in legislation, delivery of public services, and governance.

A MAN’S WORLD

“Ang tingin pa rin natin sa pulitika ay men’s world, na ang babae hindi pa rin natin kaya mag-decide as women because we are weak and soft, na hindi nila kayang mag-decide on important and significant matters of public affairs,” Reyes said.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte presides over a meeting with key government officials prior to his "Talk to the People" at the Malacañang Palace on February 28, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo

It was only in 1937 when Filipino women were granted the right to vote and participate in governance.

Four years later in 1941, Elisa Ochoa, the first female in a national position as representative in congress was elected.

Six years after, in 1947, Geronima Tomelden-Pecson became the first female senator of the Philippines.

Then 75 years later, national politics remained a male-dominated arena. Female politicians occupy 23.1 percent of elective positions in government, according to data from the Philippine Commission on Women.

Data from the Philippine Commission on Women

There are only 68 female representatives in congress to the 175 male representatives elected, only 12 female governors to 69 male governors, and only 415 female mayors compared to 1,219 male mayors.

“Women who are able to enter politics are also given positions that cater to traditional gender roles,” Reyes said.

Among the current administration’s cabinet, there is Secretary Leonor Briones to head education, Sec. Virginia Orogo formerly heading social welfare now with agrarian reform, and Sec. Bernadette Romulo Puyat for tourism.

“[Sa] education, babae, kasi mga teacher daw. Tourism, di ba, medyo may negative connotation ’yan kasi commercialization of women ’yung issue natin doon,” Reyes said.

“Kahit lumabas tayo sa bahay, ’yung gender roles na nakasanayan natin sa loob ng maraming taon, nare-replicate natin sa political field.”

BAILIWICKS AND PATRONAGE POLITICS

More than interests that cater to a person’s gender, regionalism weighs heavily on voter preference.

For those running for public office, they would rather appeal to a voter’s hometown affiliation, courting bailiwicks with promises of projects catering to a province’s and LGU needs.

Nario-Galace said this can be explained by ethnocentrism, where an individual views the world from the perspective of their own group.

“Before thinking of us as Filipinos, we think of us as Ilocanos, Tagalogs, Cebuanos, Ilonggo, Kapampangans, Bicolanos, etc. There is an unspoken rivalry among region,” she said.

Supporters of Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr., and running mate Sara Duterte greet the two as they hold a caravan in the Ilocos region, the home province of the Marcoses, on February 16, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

Ethnocentrism – or in the case of the country’s archipelagic geography and regionalism – can be political and economic, affecting the way Filipinos from specific regions behave when voting.

Regions can desire for power, autonomy, or independence, and also seek development and prosperity, which “politicians capitalize on through divide and rule.”

“Divisions have worked to perpetuate [politicians] in power, their political and economic agenda,” Nario-Galace said.

“This is why regional party-list groups have also proliferated, because they know that they will be supported by their region-mates. Their political platform is all about making their region great and people buy it.”

Women from different groups march to different government agency headquarters in Quezon City, on Wednesday, 25 October 2017. Leaders of the march stated that they are joining other Asian cities in this protest to call attention to how climate change is affecting the production of food, also in time for the commemoration of World Food Day (October 16) and the Rural Women’s Month. George Calvelo, ABS CBN News

Much needs to be done for women to realize the clout they can exercise when it comes to participating in governance.

While the Philippines remains in the Top 20 countries with the smallest gender gap among 156 countries, it ranks 33rd when it comes to political participation, and 39th in educational attainment, according to the 2021 Global Gender Gap Report.

Nario-Galace said that in her experience training women on political participation, she encountered those who thought they did not need to participate in governance.

“I have heard women say, ‘Hindi po kami para dito, bakit niyo po kami tine-train ng political participation? Panglalaki lang po ang pulitika.’ There is that mindset and belief that emanates from this patriarchal culture that we have to transform,” she said.

Getting a women’s vote requires a massive and extensive information campaign, Reyes added.

“May gap tayo in terms of accessibility ng mga women [in remote areas] sa right information. Ang makikita lang nila ’yung mga posters at ’yung mga waiting shed na may pangalan nila. Diyan pa lang, ’yung pangalan lang ang matatandaan nila, whether or not maganda ang ginawa nila,” Reyes said.

And in empowering women, it’s not solely one side who should learn.

“When we teach gender equality we involve the men and get them to support the process of deconstruction, of beliefs, attitudes, behaviors, and reconstructing them to be gender fair,” Nario-Galace said.

Male students wear high heels during the National Youth Commission’s “ In Her Shoes” campaign at the Quezon Memorial Circle on Monday. The event campaigned against sexual harassment and violence against women as part of the International Women’s Month celebration. ABS-CBN News

The country doesn’t yet have a women’s vote – the collective decision to root for a candidate who can champion women’s issues – but it can still achieve that as women continue to realize the value of their voices.

Until such an electorate force emerges, it will be a while before a president – woman or man – can truly say she or he truly has women’s interests in their hearts.

“Meron kang boses in anything na kailangan, na kasama ka sa lahat ng desisyon na ginagawa s aiyong area, sa iyong kinalalagyan,” Jimenez said.

“Dahil ’pag hindi ka talaga kumibo, tumindig at nagsabi, hindi mo talaga makukuha nag gusto mo.”