Can Beijing stop other countries getting dragged into their island dispute?

Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning sails through the Miyako Strait near Okinawa on their way to the Pacific in this handout photo taken by Japan Self-Defense Forces and released by the Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan on April 4, 2021. Joint Staff Office of the Defense Ministry of Japan handout via Reuters

China has been warned that it risks dragging other countries into its dispute with Japan in the East China Sea if it does not handle the situation carefully.



Last week Japan’s foreign ministry for the first time accused China of breaching international law with its activities around the Diaoyu Islands, also known as the Senkakus, where Chinese ships are accused of entering Japanese territorial waters.



Its annual diplomatic blue book also said that China’s expansion of its military capabilities and efforts to change the status quo in the region had caused “strong concern” among the international community.



Zhang Jifeng, a specialist in Japanese studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the current tension over the islands was partly down to the US and China should handle the issue with care.

Zhang said that while China has to stand firm on its territorial integrity, it should be careful not to drag other countries into the confrontation.



Japan is also building up its relationship with other US allies. It will hold a joint military drill with US and French troops in the country’s southwest later this month, while a strike group led by the British aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth is planning to visit Japan and take part in joint exercises during a tour of the Indo-Pacific.



“At the moment the US is rallying its allies to confront China, and in the case of Japan the leverage is the Diaoyu issue,” he said. “But China can’t take on everyone at the same time.”



Zhang said that in some areas Japan closely followed the United States, but in other areas it adopted a different approach, citing the parliament’s approval of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, an Asia-Pacific free-trade agreement that China has also signed.



“The Diaoyu dispute is way too complex – something the Americans have contributed to – and cannot be solved in the foreseeable future. So its re-emergence just represents changes in the regional geopolitical situation,” Zhang continued.



The group consists of five uninhabited islets and three barren rocks, and lies in the East China Sea between Taiwan and Japan’s Okinawa Islands near important international waterways. It also has rich fishing grounds and possible oil and mineral wealth.



China claims it has owned the islands for centuries, but they were occupied by Japan along with Taiwan after its victory in the first Sino-Japanese war in 1895.



At the end of the second world war, the United States handed them over to Japanese administration, prompting the ongoing dispute.



When Beijing and Tokyo normalised their diplomatic relationship in 1972, they agreed to leave the issue for the future. But it reignited in 2012 when the Japanese government nationalised the islands, which had previously been in private hands.



In recent years, Beijing has regularly sent coastguard ships to patrol and confront the Japanese in the surrounding waters and earlier this year it passed a new coastguard law that authorised patrol vessels to open fire on foreign ships – a step that prompted Japan to start planning an military exercise in the Diaoyus later this year.China has also launched a state-sponsored online “museum”, that collects pictures, videos, maps and historical records that it says proves its claim to the islands.

The Chinese language version went online last year, while the English and Japanese versions became available last week.



Liu Jiangyong, an international relations professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing, said that the dispute is one of the most fundamental political and security issues at the heart of the two countries’ relationship.



“Because of these fundamental conflicts of interest, the China-Japan relationship is highly vulnerable and these problems will always have a negative impact on areas where they intend to cooperate,” said Liu.

Liu said Japan had always adopted a strategy of building a network to contain the rise of China, citing former prime minister Shinzo Abe’s efforts to build what became the Quad with the US, India and Australia or efforts to include the islands in the US-Japan defence treaty.



“But,” Liu said, “it also an invitation to China to increase its defensive power and presence in the disputed area.”

