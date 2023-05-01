With no accommodation, stranded passengers forced to sleep at NAIA T3

Airline passengers remain stranded and some are forced to sleep at the terminal after a power outage at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on May 1, Labor Day.

Leonardo Ambrosio, an overseas Filipino worker who was supposed to go home Monday, was left stranded after his flight to Mindanao got cancelled.

Ambrosio has decided to spend the night and sleep at Terminal 3 as he doesn't know anyone in Manila and could not afford accommodation.

"Kanina pa kami nakapila eh. Halos ilang oras na wala pa kaming tulog...Wala akong kamag-anak dito....hanggang dito na lang ako tatambay...hanggang May 5 kung 'yun ang ticket ko," Ambrosio said.

Kei, a 29-year old student from Dumaguete, said Cebu Pacific automatically rebooked her flight to May 5 without giving her any options.

She said she needs to go back to Dumaguete as soon as possible because she has school and she doesn't know where to stay in Manila.

"Sabi lang nila, 'Okay, you can rebook your flight pero ang option mo na ay May 5.' Parang who wants that? Masasagot niyo ba yung accommodation namin? Masasagot niyo ba yung additional expenses namin?," she said.

Kei is one of the many passengers lining up outside the airline office for long hours hoping to reschedule their flight for an earlier date.

"Ang haba ng pila. Nandito na kami 1 p.m., wala pa rin talagang movement. Tapos hindi nila masagot kung magkakaroon ba ng continued flights," Kei said.

Cebu Pacific Airlines, in an advisory, said it is working on recovering its network and has launched recovery flights to Cebu and Bohol to bring stranded passengers to their destinations.

Additionally, the airline has deployed more ground personnel to assist customers it the ticketing area.

Cebu Pacific has also apologized for the inconvenience and assures its passengers that it will closely monitor the situation and provide updates as when more information becomes available.

The power outage caused the cancellation of 24 domestic round trip flights, as well as some flight delays, and congestion in check-in counters and pre-departure areas

Passengers were advised to either rebook their flights, seek a refund, or a travel fund. Domestic passengers whose flights were cancelled were given options of re-booking for free or being refunded for the value of their airfare.

The power was restored at 8:46 a.m., but unfortunately, past 4 p.m. on the same day, the power went out once again.

The cancelled flights affect 6.5 percent of flights and 9,000 passengers or 7 percent of the total passengers usually handled by NAIA.

According to Meralco, the power outage was caused by the fault current on the load side of NAIA T3.

"Yung fault current ay isang malaking amount of current na magpapa-activate ng fault indicator na katabi ng circuit breaker. Ang fault current ay maraming pwede pagmulan. ‘Yan po ay mga abnormality sa electrical system. Parang sa bahay natin, kung may circuit breaker sa bahay, kung minsan nagkakaroon ng short circuit, mag-oopen yun," said Engr. Noel Espiritu, Meralco Manila sector manager.

Manila International Airport Authority General Manager Cesar Chong offered his apology.

"On behalf of MIAA management, we really would like to extend our apologies to all the passengers and everyone affected by this power interruption," Chong said.

Despite the inconveniences experienced by the passengers, Chong said that flight schedules would return to normal within 24 hours or one day.