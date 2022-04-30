Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — Filipinos lost a good opportunity to scrutinize the leading presidential bets of #Halalan2022 after survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. refused an invite from Leni Robredo to a debate.

"Maganda sanang pangyayari ito magsama sa isang debate si [dating] senador Marcos at VP Leni, pero klaro yatang hindi mangyayari iyon," Victor Andres "Dindo" Manhit, managing director and founder of Stratbase ADR Institute, told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

Manhit said that in other democracies, it is important for candidates to express their views on certain issues through discussions and debates.

"Klarong-klaro mula sa aming pag-aaral, consistent mula noong pag-file ng candidacy na napaka-laki ng issue ng ekonomiya, presyo, trabaho, kita, kahirapan, gutom, so anong mga gagawin natin dito?" Manhit said.

"Ano bang klarong mga programa? Issue ng korapsyon, andiyan din ang issue ng West Philippine Sea, mga bagay-bagay na dapat pag-uusapan sa isang debate.

"Nawalan tayo ng pagkakataon tingnan, tutukan ’yung mga nanunguna. Eh importante ’yun."

Manhit said that debates can attract voters, citing the case of then-presidential candidate Rodrigo Duterte.

The tough-talking former mayor "tickled" voters with his debate performance, the analyst added, pushing him on top of the survey list.

"Nakakahatak ’yan [debates]. Kilala ba natin si then-mayor Duterte. Naalala ko Marso 2016 ... Naging klaro, simple ang kasagutan ng [dating] mayor sa Davao," Manhit said.

"Mukhang nakiliti at nag-swing ang [mga] botante sa kanya."

On Friday, Robredo dared Marcos to a debate to shed light on the issues surrounding the son of the late dictator, Ferdinand Marcos. But Marcos Jr., through his spokesman, turned down the invitation.

Barry Gutierrez, Robredo's spokesperson, said they were not surprised when Marcos rejected the challenge.

He said the former senator did not fail Robredo, but the public when he refused to go into a debate with his closest rival.

"Muling nabigo, hindi si VP Leni kundi ang taumbayan dahil hindi na naman nila maririnig, hindi na naman sila magkakaroon ng pagkakataon, na makita ang kaniyang mga tugon sa iba't ibang mga isyung kailangan niyang harapin," Robredo's spokesman said.