FACT CHECK: Walang extra verification ang GCash kaugnay ng SIM Card Registration

Walang additional o extra verification na kailangang gawin para sa e-wallet app na GCash matapos magparehistro ng SIM card.

Taliwas ito sa mga email na natatanggap ng GCash users na nagsasabing kinakailangan pang i-verify ang kanilang account maliban pa sa SIM Card Registration. Nakasaad sa naturang email na kailangan ng GCash ng kaunting impormasyon tungkol sa account ng user o ang latest transaction nito.

Sa pahayag na ipinadala ng pamunuan ng GCash sa ABS-CBN Fact Check Team, mariin nilang itinanggi na galing sa kanila ang mga email na natatanggap ng GCash users.

“GCash will never send emails or messages about extra verification on user accounts related to SIM card registration,” ayon sa GCash.

Hindi rin sila nanghihingi ng personal na impormasyon ng kanilang users lalo na’t kaugnay ng SIM Card Registration

“GCash NEVER sends links via SMS, email, or messaging apps asking users about personal information. Philippine telecommunications providers have their SIM registration portals in place to ensure a safe and secure collection of data,” dagdag nila.

Hindi ito ang unang beses na na-fact check ng ABS-CBN ang mga kahinahinalang email na mula umano sa mobile e-wallet app.

Ayon sa pamunuan ng GCash, makabubuting huwag sumagot sa mga mga email na mayroong kalakip na kahinahinalang link o nanghihingi ng inyong personal na impormasyon.

“We also encourage our customers to report these emails as “spam” using their email providers (such as GMail or Yahoo! Mail) so that these are flagged by the email provider’s systems and are no longer sent to other email recipients who can be victimized by these emails,” paalala ng GCash

Nilinaw rin ng GCash na hindi mare-restrict o maba-block ang mga account kung sakaling hindi makapagregister ng SIM.

“Although GCash encourages all of its users to register their SIMs through their respective telcos as mandated by law, GCash assures that their funds are secure. To ensure undisrupted access to their GCash accounts, the e-wallet is encouraging its customers to promptly register their SIM cards with their respective telco providers.”

Nito lamang Abril 25, inanunsiyo ng Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) ang 90-day extension ng SIM Card Registration matapos itong aprubahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Ayon sa National Telecommunications Commissions (NTC), nasa 92.6 million o 55.1 percent ng mahigit 168 million active SIMs ang nagparehistro na ng kanilang mga SIM Card nitong Abril 26.

Paalala ng DICT, gamitin lamang ang mga opisyal na link sa pagrerehistro ng mga SIM Card:

SMART - https://smart.com.ph/simreg

GLOBE - https://new.globe.com.ph/simreg

DITO - https://dito.ph/registerDITO