Dalai Lama gets Ramon Magsaysay Award medal 64 years later

The Dalai Lama, who is known as the spiritual leader of the Tibetan people, won the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award on August 31, 1959 at age 24 – the youngest recipient in the history of the award-giving body.

The recognition was brought by his advocacy for peace, faith and deep love for the people and the environment.

“During that time he (Dalai Lama) was actually in exile. And he was being exiled.. five months after he arrived in India, and it was his elder brother by the name of Gyalo Thondup that actually received the award of the Dalai Lama,” according to Susan Afan, president of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation.

The Dalai Lama's brother, however, failed to deliver the medallion because of the situation.

Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation officials only got wind of the story when they reached out to the Dalai Lama for their book project, which will be part of the Foundation's 65th anniversary this year.

On April 26 this year, or 64 years after being named as the 1959 Ramon Magsaysay awardee, the Dalai Lama finally got hold of his medallion from the foundation officials.

“It was warm, it was intimate, it was like a visiting family. We were surprised that the Dalai Lama does not stand on protocol. Napaka-natural at. Napaka-relax ng pagtanggap sa amin," Emily Abrera, RMAF Trustee, said.

"Ang haba ng pila ng mga tao. Yung iba may dalang bata, yung iba naka-wheelchair, matandang-matanda na nakaka-move kasi pag nakita mo siya, he listens intently to each one of them. Kung ano ang sinasabi, isa-isa nyang bine-bless, isa-isa nyang niyayakap," Abrera narrated.

“Nakipagbiruan sya, may dala kaming scrapbook. Ipinakita namin ang picture ng kanyang kapatid na kinukuha yung award. On his behalf. Parang hinahawakan nya yung mukha ng kanyang kapatid kasi his brother is now 93 and they are separated, they are apart. Nung nakita nya yung picture ng kanyang kapatid, parang sabik na sabik sya," she added.

On July 6, the Dalai Lama will be celebrating his 88th birthday and wants to convey a special message to the world.

“We have a special message that he’s giving to the. Youth. Pero ayaw naman naming pangunahan... but generally speaking is message has always been about kindness, forgiveness, compassion, love and understanding. Giving peace to all,” Afan said.

"He is concerned about the environment, he is concerned about climate change and he exhorts everyone na kailangan. Pag-isipan ang fellow human beings natin because we only have one planet,” she added.

"You don’t need force, you don’t need to employ any kind of physical violence. There are ways of resolving conflicts, if we approach it with a warmer heart," Abrera on the other hand stressed.

The Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation will mark its 65th anniversary with a book containing the selfless stories of its more than 340 awardees, the Dalai Lama included, according to Afan and Abrera.

The Foundation will also continue to scout for individuals who inspire and serve the people through their advocacies

The Ramon Magsaysay Awards is considered as Asia's Nobel Prize.