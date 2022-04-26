Hindi galing kay presidential candidate Leni Robredo ang pahayag na traydor umano ang mga Barzaga. Wala ring record na sinabi ito ni Robredo sa kahit anong interview o maski post sa kaniyang social media accounts.

Noong Abril 12 ay nag-post sa kaniyang opisyal na Facebook account si Dasmariñas City councilor Kiko Barzaga ng isang larawan ni Robredo na may katabing pahayag kung saan initiman ang isang bahagi upang hindi madaling mabasa. Nagmukhang si Robredo ang nagsabing, “Barzagas are f****** traitors whole family of idiots who supports [sic] dynasties of murderers.”

Pero kung titingnang mabuti ang pahayag sa larawan, makikita na ang initimang bahagi ay nagsasabing, “Comment on reddit.com by u/whydobearsbark.” Nakatabi rin sa pangalan ni Robredo ang salitang “SUPPORTER.”

Ang orihinal na kumento sa website ay ipinost noong Pebrero 27. “Barzagas are f****** traitors then. Whole family of idiots who supports [sic] dynasties of murderers. While their platforms are empty, so as their brains as pointed out by Walden Bello, they are idiots. This really suits the narrative that Cavitenos are traitors.”

Hinamon din ng nagkumento si Barzaga na i-screen capture ang kaniyang post. “C'mon screencap me, kid. All BBM DDS are traitors anyway. Win or lose, you'll always be traitors on every facet of life.”

Kilala si Kiko Barzaga bilang tagasuporta ng Marcos-Duterte tandem, habang ang kaniyang mga magulang na sina Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga at Cavite 4th District Rep. Pidi Barzaga ay nagpahayag ng suporta sa kandidatura ni Robredo noong Marso.

Sa ngayon ay mayroon nang 3,900 reactions, 4,300 kumento at 964 shares ang nasabing post ni Kiko Barzaga.

