MANILA — When 28-year-old Bernon Rosil stepped into the Arnold Janssen Kalinga Center in Tayuman, Manila Thursday afternoon, he was a changed man.

Once homeless, he sought refuge in the center in the midst of a pandemic.

From simply receiving free meals, he soon helped out in the center preparing a thousand meals a day for distribution to countless street dwellers in the streets of Manila.

Now he has a job of his own and is ready to pay it forward.

“God is so gracious talaga sa mga kagaya namin, sa mga kagaya natin…Kahit anong estado sa buhay, andun palagi si God na gumagalaw, nagtratrabaho para baguhin ang tao,” he said.

(God is really gracious for the likes of us. Whatever your stature in life is, God is always there moving, working to change a person.)

Bernon is one of the 12 individuals chosen by Kalinga Center founder, priest Flavie Villanueva, to be the “disciples” for the Washing of the Feet, a Holy Week tradition held during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper every Maundy Thursday.

Villanueva, fondly called “Fr. Flavie,” has seen Bernon through his ups and downs and is only too happy to see him change for the better.

He explains how homelessness could mirror the absence of Christ in a person’s life.

“Yung significance of having a homeless beneficiary who has made a full circle is perhaps to also place us in context na ‘yung taong patuloy na naghahanap, yung taong patuloy na naglalakbay, na kapag hindi natin kasama si Kristo sa pang-araw-araw, wala tayong kinikilalang Diyos sa pang-araw-araw, homeless ang dating natin — kulang sa kahulugan, palaging nangangapa, takot at nangangamba,” he said.

(The significance of having a homeless beneficiary who has made a full circle is perhaps to also place us in context that a person is constantly searching, constantly travelling, and when Christ is not with us every single day, when we don’t recognize God every day, we are like homeless individuals — lacking in meaning, always grappling, afraid and full of fear.)

“Ngunit, kung kasama si Kristo, kahit may pang-uusig, merong pwede pangkapitan. (But if Christ is with us, no matter the persecution, you can always cling on to someone.) And that is the life of Bernon. He was homeless, he was down, he was afraid. But Kalinga, hopefully, has mirrored Jesus Christ to him. And now, he’s also doing Kalinga just the same,” he added.

It was a humbling experience for Bernon. The first time Father Flavie washed his feet, he was still part of the Kalinga Center, not knowing exactly what the future holds.

“Noong una po is parang nahihiya ako. Parang di ko alam kung anong magiging pakiramdam ko kasi bakit gagawin ni Father yun, which is nagrepresent sa ginawa ni Jesus sa mga disciples niya noong time nila. Ako, sino ba ako di ba?,” he said, sharing his feeling of unworthiness.

(At first, I felt ashamed. I don’t know what to feel. Why would Father do that, that’s a representation of what Jesus did to his disciples during their time. Who am I?)

“After naman po nun, na-realize ko naman po na, nakita ko dun yung pagiging humble, humility, ni Father, ni God sa buhay ko. Na-inspire na gayahin o i-imitate ang ginawa niya. Although di ko magawa sa ganung pamamaraan pero maraming ways para maipakita ko yung humility at yung pagkalinga ko rin sa ibang naging kagaya ko,” he said.

(But after that, I realized that, I saw the humility of Father, of God in my life. I was inspired to imitate what he did. I couldn’t do it in the same way but in many other ways to show humility and care for others like me.)

KALINGA CENTER

Founded in 2015, the Kalinga Center offered free food, shower and lessons to empower the homeless prior to the pandemic. Filipino word for care, kalinga in Kalinga Center stands for Kain (eat), Aral (study), LIgo (bathe) NG Ayos (properly).

But pandemic restrictions prevented them from continuing some of their services, opting instead to provide free meals to the homeless, but not without requiring recipients to wash their hands first.

At an outreach activity in Lawton, Manila immediately after Thursday’s mass, Father Flavie himself poured liquid soap on the hands of young and old alike lining up for food. The Center also provided water for washing of hands.

“We continue to feed and we’re able to feed because people believe that there is significance in what we do, that we just don’t give but hopefully people would see and apart from the bread and the rice, it’s also Christ that we give,” he said.

PROGRAM PAGHILOM

Aside from a formerly homeless individual, the washing of the feet Thursday also featured beneficiaries of Father Flavie’s other project, Program Paghilom, which intends to offer victims of crimes and widows, orphans and family members of victims of extradjucial killings a means to heal and rebuild their lives.

A mother, a grandmother and a daughter of drug suspects killed in the country’s bloody drug war were just three of the “disciples” chosen for the ritual, along with a lawyer, a doctor, a nun, partners and other beneficiaries of Father Flavie’s projects.

Pauline delos Reyes lost her husband in December 2016 when armed men dressed in masks and an all-black gear stormed their house in Pateros in the middle of the night.

They dragged her husband down the stairs looking for someone.

”Tinatanong yung asawa ko kung may alam…Ang sagot po ng asawa ko, wala po akong alam sa mga tinatanong nyo. Habang tinatanong po siya na ganun, may nakita po akong tubo na pinapalo po sa kanyang katawan,” she recalled.

(They were asking my husband if he knows anything. My husband said he didn’t know anything about what they were asking. While he was being asked, I saw they were hitting his body with a pipe.)

“Ang sagot po ng asawa ko, ‘Parang awa niyo na po, may mga anak po ako. Maawa po kayo sa akin at mga anak ko,’” she said.

(My husband pleaded, “Please spare me. I have children. Please have mercy on me and my children.)

But gunshots soon rang out.

By the time the armed men left, her husband, Mario Mendoza, was drenched in a pool of blood.

They tried to bring him to a hospital but he was already gone.

He left behind three children.

But the worse part is, Pauline couldn’t even try to seek accountability.

“Wala po kasi kaming maikaso dahil di namin makilala dahil naka-all black po sila. Wala po kaming idea kung sino po…basta ang nakita namin, naka-all black sila na naka-maskara,” she said.

(We couldn’t file a case because we could not recognize the armed men because they were wearing all-black. We have no idea who they were. All we saw was that they were wearing black and masks.)

At a loss how to deal with her husband’s death and how to raise her children, Pauline sought the help of Program Paghilom.

“Bale pagkawala po ng mister ko, parang sila na po ang tumayong pamilya ko po…Nabigyan po ng suporta yung mga anak ko sa pag-aaral, sinusuportahan po kami. Binigyan po kami ni Father Flavie ng panghanapbuhay bukod pa po sa cremation,” she said referring to Project Arise, where the remains of drug war victims, whose 5-year lease with the cemetery have lapsed, are exhumed, cremated and reunited with their families.

(When my husband died, they stood as my family. My children were given support for schooling. Father Flavie also gave us a means for livelihood and took care of cremation.)

“Hindi po namin magagawa na ipa-cremate at magkaroon ng autopsy kundi po dahil kay doktora at kay Father Flavie at ang Programang Paghilom,” she added.

(We couldn’t afford cremation and conduct of autopsy if not for the doctor, Father Flavie and Program Paghilom.)

Pauline was referring to forensic pathologist Dr. Raquel Fortun who conducted an autopsy of the 46 bodies exhumed under Project Arise.

She found that 7 of them were shot dead, even if their death certificates said they died of natural causes, suggesting the death certificates might have been doctored.

“How can justice be sought when, from a very simple paper, from the very simple task of providing sufficient wordings and investigations, these cannot even be accomplished,” Father Flavie said in a recent interview on ANC Rundown, lamenting the “very poor” forensic investigation system in the Philippines.

In Thursday’s mass, Father Flavie highlighted the importance of remembering the suffering and the victimized like Pauline and the countless other families of extrajudicial killings.

“When Christ instituted the Last Supper, he did so by also offering himself as the victim and when you say the victim, he offered himself as a slave whose function is to wash the feet of the disciples with the request, with the command, ‘Do this in memory of me,’” he said.

“Magkakaroon ng saysay ang Kwaresma kung kikilanin natin si Kristo sa gutom, sa hirap, sa biktima kasi ganun din ang naging buhay niya. Pero hindi lang natin siya kilalanin sa mata. Kasama dun yung pag-abot, paghuhugas ng paa, at pilit na pagpapataas upang sabay-sabay tayong lalakad sa paroroonan,” he added.

(Lent will have meaning if we recognize Christ in hunger, in suffering and in the victims. Because he lived this way. But we just don’t recognize him in the eyes, but in reaching out, washing the feet and lifting each other up so we can all walk towards the path we’re traveling towards.)