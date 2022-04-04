More than a month before the elections, 9 of the 10 candidates for the highest post in the country faced off anew on Sunday in the Commission on Election's second presidential debate.
In attendance were the following:
- former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella
- labor leader Leody De Guzman
- Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso
- former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales
- Sen. Panfilo Lacson
- Sen. Manny Pacquiao
- Faisal Mangondato
- Jose Montemayor Jr.
- Vice President Leni Robredo'
For the second of its 3 presidential forums, the poll body divided the 9 candidates into 3 groups, which were each given a topic to debate on.
Among the topics tackled were turncoatism, tensions in the West Philippine Sea, corruption, and human rights.
The final Comelec-organized event for the Halalan 2022 presidential aspirants is a town hall debate set on April 24.