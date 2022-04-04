Home  >  Spotlight

New format greets candidates in Comelec's 2nd presidential debate

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 04 2022 02:29 PM

More than a month before the elections, 9 of the 10 candidates for the highest post in the country faced off anew on Sunday in the Commission on Election's second presidential debate.

In attendance were the following:

  • former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella
  • labor leader Leody De Guzman
  • Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso
  • former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales
  • Sen. Panfilo Lacson
  • Sen. Manny Pacquiao
  • Faisal Mangondato
  • Jose Montemayor Jr.
  • Vice President Leni Robredo'

For the second of its 3 presidential forums, the poll body divided the 9 candidates into 3 groups, which were each given a topic to debate on. 

Among the topics tackled were turncoatism, tensions in the West Philippine Sea, corruption, and human rights.

The final Comelec-organized event for the Halalan 2022 presidential aspirants is a town hall debate set on April 24.

