More than a month before the elections, 9 of the 10 candidates for the highest post in the country faced off anew on Sunday in the Commission on Election's second presidential debate.

In attendance were the following:

former presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella

labor leader Leody De Guzman

Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso

former Defense Secretary Norberto Gonzales

Sen. Panfilo Lacson

Sen. Manny Pacquiao

Faisal Mangondato

Jose Montemayor Jr.

Vice President Leni Robredo'

For the second of its 3 presidential forums, the poll body divided the 9 candidates into 3 groups, which were each given a topic to debate on.

Among the topics tackled were turncoatism, tensions in the West Philippine Sea, corruption, and human rights.

The final Comelec-organized event for the Halalan 2022 presidential aspirants is a town hall debate set on April 24.