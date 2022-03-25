How 4 presidential bets plan to tackle gambling addiction, alcoholism

Presidential bets Leody De Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Manny Pacquiao (arrived later) & Leni Robredo face questions related to Christian principles & values at the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) Election Forum #Halalan2022



Aside from regulating the sale of alcohol and proliferation of gambling, government should also find other ways to keep Filipinos from getting addicted to these vices, 4 presidential candidates agreed Friday.

Addressing alcoholism and gambling addiction was one of the topics brought up at an election forum organized by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

It was attended by candidates Leody De Guzman, Norberto Gonzales, Sen. Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Norberto Gonzales of the Partido Demokratiko Sosyalista ng Pilipinas said government should take into account the social cost of the damages caused by abuse.

“Hindi masyadong malinaw sa pamahalaan ang social cost. Dapat may budget ang social cost para sa mga mamamayan natin. Dapat nakikita ng gobyerno ang kinikita, mas malaki ang nawawala ‘pag nakita ang damages katulad ng alkohol.”

For vice president Leni Robredo, making alcohol and gambling less accessible is only the first step.

“Kailangan handa ang pamahalaan na available ‘yong institutional help na nanggagaling sa gobyerno ‘pag nahulog sa addiction.”

“Kahit gaano kalaki ang pumapasok na pera para sa atin, kung buhay ng Pilipino ang nasisira, dapat mas konsiderasyon natin iyon.”

Labor leader Leody De Guzman said jobs, aid, and even sports should be expanded to give people regular activities as a deterrent to vice.

De Guzman also plans to ban e-sabong if he becomes president.

“Hindi pwede iyon na para bang ang kaligayahan mo agawan mo ng kita ang iba. Hindi nakapagtuturo ng magandang values sa tao. Dapat itulak na lang sa productive na buhay at hindi sa paraan ng pagsusugal. May malalim na pag-uugatan ‘yan.”

Senator Manny Pacquiao, who has testified of his 180-degree turn from womanizing, gambling, and drinking due to his Christian faith, said his experience could also benefit others by educating them.

“Ituro sa kanila ang tamang daan, moral values. Ibalik natin, word of God, magkaroon ng relationship sa Panginoon para magising sila sa katotohanan anong idudulot nitong alak, sugal."

“Experience ko ‘yan noong araw na muntik nang masira ang pamilya ko, good thing nalampasan ko lahat ‘yan. Nagpapasalamat ako na binago ng Panginoon ang buhay ko.”

The church-organized forum also let out the candidates’ stances on issues such as teenage pregnancy and the death penalty.