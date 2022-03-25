MANILA—Four presidential candidates agreed on the urgency of addressing teenage pregnancy in the Philippines and laid out proposals to do so in an election forum organized Friday by the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

Among the efforts they highlighted were raising sex education, partnering with the community and the church, as well as establishing state systems to support young mothers.

Labor leader Leody De Guzman, former defense secretary Norberto Gonzales, Senator Manny Pacquiao, and Vice President Leni Robredo voiced their opposition to abortion.

For Robredo, churches should be partners with government along with the community in preventing young pregnancies.

“Napakalaking bagay ng faith sa pagsugpo ng ganitong mga problema. Kailangan conscious din ang effort to enter into partnerships na ang in mind mo talaga paano siya ihinto,” she said.

Robredo mentioned her office’s existing program in cooperation with the United Nations Population Fund as an acknowledgment of the gravity of the issue, adding government should make aid accessible for those who do get pregnant.

“Kahit nabuntis na ang bata kailangan alam niyang mayroon sa kanya sasalo, dahil kapag wala, pumapasok ang pagkitil ng buhay.”

Robredo and the other candidates highlighted education as a means to keep children and teenagers from getting pregnant too young.

Meanwhile, Pacquiao said sex education in school should also be God-centered.

“Dapat ituro sa kanila na may Panginoon, na masama ang ganyan hangga’t ‘di ka pa nag-aasawa saka mo na pasukin ang mga ganyan kapag nag-asawa ka na.”

He added that the burden of teaching children on this topic should also be on parents at home.

“Kung tama ang pagpapalaki, hindi magiging ganyan ang anak. Tamang pag-educate, pagmulat sa kanilang mata hindi papasok sa ganyan.”

Gonzales said children born to teenage mothers should not be abandoned by either their families or the state.

“Huwag natin sila pababayaan, dapat magtuloy ng pag-aaral ang nanay. May lola at lolo at may kapatid, magtulungan. We should encourage that essential and fundamental value of our Filipino families—alagaan na lang.”

For De Guzman, lack of livelihood, out-of-school youth, and access to internet pornography should also be addressed.

Education on sex and pregnancy in school, he added, should cover the pitfalls of teenage pregnancy and the need for both boys and girls to be responsible for themselves.

“Nang sa gayon, madevelop sa bata ang pagkakaroon ng pangangarap. ‘Pag nadevelop, maiiwasan niya ang makikipag sexual nang napaaga.”

In 2020, amid the first year of the pandemic, over 56,000 young girls aged 10 to 17 gave birth, a decrease in live births from teens compared to 2019.

The CBCP election forum held at the Ateneo and streamed online tackled issues connected to Catholic values such as justice and sanctity of life.

Other candidates were invited but declined due to schedule conflicts.

