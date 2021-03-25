What to do when exposed to COVID-19

MANILA — A year into the pandemic, Filipinos are still confused on how to determine if one had exposure to COVID-19 and what to do in the event of an exposure to a person with the illness.

With millions working daily to help sustain the economy of the country, what should one do when exposed to possible COVID-19 patients?

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Rontgene Solante said Filipinos who leave their homes to work fall under the “high risk” category and should be extra cautious and conscious of the onset of possible COVID-19 symptoms.

“If you are high risk like going to market, going to your workplace, going to malls or other places, like public transport araw-araw ka, you are already high risk. So the first onset of symptom, you have to be diligent in observing it. Ubo, masakit ang katawan, may masakit sa lalamunan, sinisipon. 'Wag natin balewalain yan,” Solante said.

Department of Health spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said any COVID-19 symptom should be taken seriously.

On the onset of a COVID-19 symptom, a person should isolate himself/herself, disinfect the affected area, inform family members or close contacts, and inform the barangay health emergency response team.

Close contacts should also start to quarantine themselves.

“It is very important immediately tatawag na sila, mag-isolate na muna sila agad saka sila tumawag. Huwag ho tayo mag-aantay ng 2 o 3 araw para sabihin na ay baka trangkaso lang aantayin ko 3 araw mawawala rin naman. Alam niyo po may mga kaso na sumakit lang ang ulo nila for 1 whole day, after a few days positibo pala,” Vergeire said.

What are close contacts?

Close contacts are individuals who have had an exposure to a suspected COVID-19 case for 15 minutes or more, in a 1-meter distance. Or those who have short frequent interactions, example in a household.

Close contacts who do not experience any symptom are still required to quarantine for 14 days from the onset of exposure. It would be best to go through an RT-PCR test even without symptoms on the 5th or 7th day.

Close contacts who experience symptoms should isolate between 10 to 14 days from the time of exposure, but if symptoms are not felt in 3 days within the 10-day period, a person in isolation could be released.

