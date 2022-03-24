Presidential aspirant Ping Lacson campaigns in a gathering in Quezon City on February 9, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The departure of a candidate at this point in the campaign from the political party that nominated him or her upon the filing of candidacy has no legal effect, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Thursday.

Whatever is the party at the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy and Certificate of Nomination and Acceptance (CONA) stays, so any changes in affiliation afterward do not matter, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said, without addressing anyone.

A CONA is a requirement for candidates who wish to run under a political party.

Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson earlier in the day left the chairmanship of Partido Reporma. He said he is already running as an independent candidate.

Partido Reforma later announced it is supporting the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo.

IMPACT

Garcia said the basis of determining the party is at the filing of candidacy. Any departure will only have a political affect.

As to the legal effect, the poll body will only refer to the political party upon filing.

The Comelec determines the dominant majority and minority parties, and the major political parties that will be accredited to receive copies of election returns once votes are counted and transmitted on election day.

The poll body recently published rules prescribing a point system for determining who gets the accreditation. The point system prescribed points for the number of candidates a party fielded and for which positions.

Garcia said the candidate would not be considered independent at this point.

The party, he added, cannot field a substitute as the period of substitution already lapsed last year. What is allowed now are substitutes for parties whose candidates died or got disqualified.

PDP-LABAN

Meanwhile, Garcia said that Comelec Chairman Saidamen Balt Pangarungan instructed the body's ponente to resolve the pending petition regarding the warring PDP-Laban factions.

The ponente in any case before the poll body is usually kept confidential.

Garcia explained that the ruling would have an impact on who gets accredited as the dominant majority party.

Recently, the Cusi wing of PDP-Laban endorsed presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. for the country's top post.

Another faction of PDP-Laban is led by Senator Koko Pimentel, who is allied with Senator Manny Pacquiao, another presidential candidate. Although he is President of their faction in PDP-Laban, Pacquiao filed his candidacy under PROMDI.

The two factions in August confirmed that they each filed documents required for political parties in the upcoming national elections.

This includes the Sworn Information Update Statement (SIUS), a document stating the party's office details, list of officers, list of elected members and other information.

The SIUS is meant "to ensure that those in the registry are still in existence and continue to comply with the requirements of the Constitution," the Comelec said in an earlier circular.

The SIUS deemed legitimate by the Comelec will be used as the basis on which party officials would sign the CONA.

Candidates who fail to submit a CONA will be deemed as independent bets.

— with reports from Katrina Domingo and Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News