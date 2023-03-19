Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan create oil spill booms from organic and recyclable materials to protect their coasts from Mindoro oil spill. Courtesy: Jopet Jacob Cayetano Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan create oil spill booms from organic and recyclable materials to protect their coasts from Mindoro oil spill. Courtesy: Jopet Jacob Cayetano Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan create oil spill booms from organic and recyclable materials to protect their coasts from Mindoro oil spill. Courtesy: Jopet Jacob Cayetano Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan create oil spill booms from organic and recyclable materials to protect their coasts from Mindoro oil spill. Courtesy: Jopet Jacob Cayetano

PALAWAN – Residents of Barangay Poblacion in Taytay, Palawan have come together to create spill booms from organic and recyclable materials that will protect their marine ecosystems from the Mindoro oil spill.

Made from coconut husks, bottles, ropes and old shirts, these booms are temporary floating barriers used to contain marine spills and protect sensitive wetlands.

According to barangay captain Maria Lucia Rodriguez, this initiative began on March 10 upon the instruction of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and their provincial National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (NDRRMO) to prepare for possible remnants of the oil spill last February.

Despite having no confirmation yet of a possible contamination in their coasts, Rodriguez explained that having these spill booms on hand could help save their marine resources.

“Ginawa namin ‘yun kung sakali na mangyari sa amin...na kailanganin namin,” she said.

The DENR in a statement last Tuesday said that areas where spill booms will be installed are based on the trajectory map of the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI).

“The UPMSI projected that the oil spill could reach northern Palawan mainland and threaten over 36,000 hectares of marine habitats,” the DENR said.

The oil spill has already been sighted in Palawan’s northern town of Taytay, according to a local official.

Rodriguez adds that although there are no notable effects yet on their tourism, their residents are bearing the brunt of the incident in terms of their livelihood.

"Ang kaunti-unting hinihingi ng mangingisda ay 'yung kanilang financial assistance, na pangkain siguro para sa pang-araw-araw dahil hindi sila makalaot," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: