China plans to launch a satellite in July to test a new technology that aims to give smartphone users almost instant access to high-definition cameras in space, according to scientists involved in the project.

Wang Mi, a professor of remote sensing engineering at Wuhan University and chief designer of the Luojia-3 01 satellite programme, said the technology would mean an area or event could be live-streamed from orbit to a mobile device on the other side of the planet - with a delay of no more than 10 minutes.

That type of service is at present only accessible in the war rooms of some of the most powerful nations.

But Wang said the programme aimed to offer this access to anyone for free. "We will open the service to users around the world," he said on Friday.

The Luojia-3 01 is unlike any other satellite that has been launched.

It is an Earth observation satellite with a powerful telescope that can capture images or video with 0.7-metre resolution - meaning it could be used to identify the make of a car from an altitude of 500km (310 miles).

But it also has a high-speed data transmission capability that rivals some communications satellites, according to the project team. In addition, they say it will be able to provide positioning services, like those of GPS and BeiDou, with high accuracy.

The team hopes this multipurpose design will allow it to perform some functions at a much faster pace than other satellites in China's rapidly growing network.

In a paper published in the Chinese peer-reviewed journal Acta Geodaetica et Cartographica Sinica on Wednesday, Li Deren, lead scientist on the project, said the ultimate goal was to reduce the delay to seconds.

After taking a photo, most Earth observation satellites need to compress the data and store it on a hard drive. It is then downloaded by a ground station when the satellite passes over it. The raw data is decompressed, processed, analysed and turned into user-friendly images by powerful computers and trained technicians - a process that can take hours or days.

But the Luojia-3 01 can do most of that data processing and analysis by itself thanks to a powerful "brain" that uses the latest artificial intelligence technology, according to the project team.

And instead of waiting to pass over a ground station, the plan is for the Luojia-3 01 to immediately pass information to a nearby Chinese communications satellite using a high-frequency microwave range. Known as Ka band, it has also been used by SpaceX's Starlink satellites for fast communication.

The scientists claim that with a large network of these small, low-cost satellites operating in near-Earth orbit, anyone would be able to obtain almost real-time images or video from anywhere on the planet using a smartphone.

They say an important purpose of the project is to explore potential civilian applications - such as journalists using an app linked to the satellite to monitor a conflict zone or natural disaster, or a driver using the technology to find a parking spot.

Wang said the plan was to make the service available to scientists initially so that they could test out different scenarios for such applications.

