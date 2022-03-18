ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The country's first virtual presidential library highlighting the legacy of ex-President Fidel V. Ramos will be launched in the fourth quarter of this year, the FVR Legacy Initiative said Friday, the 94th birthday of the former leader.

The library, which will tell the story of an engineer from Pangasinan rising through the ranks of the military and becoming the 12th President of the Philippines, serving from 1992 until 1998, aims to foster research and education on Ramos' life, the Initiative said.

"It is with hope that the legacy of President Ramos’ unparalleled service enriches our understanding of our nation’s past, strengthens our resolve in pursuit of good governance, renews our commitment to advance the welfare of our people, and deepens our love for true democracy," former Finance Secretary and FVR Legacy Initiative chair Roberto de Ocampo said in a press briefing.

The group gave a sneak peek of "The Fidel V. Ramos Presidential Library" in celebration of the elder statesman's birthday.

The project, which covers more than five decades of Ramos' achievement and service, holds over 16,000 video tapes, 10,000 documents and 21,000 presidential photos, as well as vast collection of speeches.

According to Marian Roces, curator of the FVR Legacy Initiative, the digital library will have five major categories highlighting Ramos' life and legacy.

These are Defining a Filipino Life; Building the Peace; Renewing the Republic; Visionary Presidency; and Mastering Statecraft.

The digital library can be accessed by the public through desktop browsers and mobile devices.

The group said it would also launch a YouTube channel of the FVR Oral History, which features 150 interviews of individuals who have had the opportunity of working with and for Ramos.

Personalities include development partners, representatives from the business community, technocrats, civil and public servants, staffers, and fellow world leaders.

Ramos' daughter Angelita Ramos, co-chair of the FVR Legacy Initiative, said her father had created a legacy by "living his life of duty, honor [and] country".

"Through the FVR Legacy project, the baton is being passed, especially to younger people. We know FVR loves the millennials. We are also passing it on to future generations to come,” she said.

“We hope, he hopes, he continues to hope that he will be followed by so many more Filipinos who are very unique in whichever positions, honors, in whatever skills they may offer to the Philippines and to the world,” she added.