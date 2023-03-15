Google Doodle of the Filipino dish adobo created by Anthony Irwin. Photo courtesy: Google

MANILA – Google has featured the “tender, juicy, and soulful” adobo, a popular Filipino dish, as an animated doodle this Wednesday.

According to its website, the doodle was created by artist Anthony Irwin, the son of a US immigrant.

“I can claim Filipino food as a part of my culture and celebrate the connection it creates between my mother's identity and my own,” he said.

Adobo's signature smell inspired him in designing the doodle, Irwin said.

“It was so bright and nostalgic, and instantly filled my apartment with that familiar feeling: this is exactly how things are supposed to be. So I tried to capture that simple childhood joy of leaning in and savoring the kind of food that makes home feel like home,” he said.

Google also included a brief description of the dish in its website along with some trivia about the Filipino dish.

"After evolving throughout the centuries, this iconic dish is now enjoyed worldwide. It’s a symbol and expression of Filipino pride that varies from region to region, family to family, palate to palate," it said.

"The history is rich, the taste is unmatched, and the aromas are enticing – the children in today’s artwork would definitely agree! Wherever and however it’s served, adobo leaves stomachs happy and mouths watering for more."

The doodle was also featured in Canada, Iceland, United Kingdom, Ireland, and the US, according to Google.