Tropical diseases to be included in curricula of medical, allied health courses

A medical professional at the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery at the University of Sto. Tomas on February 26, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA – The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and Department of Health (DOH) have agreed to include the study of neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) in the curricula of medical and select allied health courses to equip future health workers with updated information.

The study of NTDs will be included in the curricula of the medicine, nursing, medical technology, midwifery, and physical therapy programs, the CHED said in a statement last Friday.

The CHED said it would form a joint working committee with the DOH to provide “policy and technical guidance” in the integration of the study of NTDs, which would be pioneered in strategic areas and state universities “where there is evidence of the burden of NTDs.”

“In time, with quality assurance, this will be scaled up to public and private schools around the country for sustainability,” the commission said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines NTDs as “a diverse group of disease conditions that are most common in tropical and subtropical regions. These diseases most heavily affect people living without access to adequate sanitation, basic infrastructure and health services.”

NTDs can also lead to stigma and discrimination in communities but can be effectively controlled or eliminated through public health interventions, according to the WHO.

Common NTDs in the Philippines include lymphatic filariasis, schistosomiasis, soil-transmitted helminthiasis, leprosy, rabies and foodborne trematodiases, the CHED said.

RELATED VIDEO: