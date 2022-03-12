In Mindanao campaign, Ka Leody, Walden prioritize local communities

Ka Leody de Guzman and Prof Walden Bello welcomed by some supporters at the Ozamiz Airport pic.twitter.com/lLRSthJfLs — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 11, 2022

OZAMIZ CITY — When presidential candidate Leody de Guzman and his runningmate Walden Bello stepped off the plane in Ozamiz City Friday morning, there were only a handful of supporters greeting the tandem, who are embarking on a multi-city week-long tour of Mindanao.

There were no streamers bearing their faces as they made their way to the neighboring town of Clarin, where they paid a courtesy call to the town mayor — the highest local government official they met in their two-day stay here.

The municipality of Clarin had 26,000 registered voters in 2019 and most of its constituents rely on fishing, farming rice and coconut.

But it was only a brief visit — no longer than 30 minutes — before the tandem decided to go straight to a campaign rally with mostly rice farmers held in a village open court.

EARLIER: Ka Leody de Guzman and Walden Bello held a campaign rally in Brgy. Pan-ay in the town of Clarin, Misamis Occidental where they highlighted platform for more support for farmers, higher minimum wage across the country and shunning WTO policies. pic.twitter.com/SrdvOFCSwQ — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 11, 2022

One complained about the rising cost of fertilizers while the price of unhusked rice (palay) has gone down. Another complained of low wages.

Mary An Enot brought her 3-month-old baby to Ka Leody’s campaign rally, despite the mid-day heat. She says her husband’s P350 daily wage is not enough to make ends meet and looks forward to Ka Leody’s campaign promise of P750 daily minimum wage across the country. pic.twitter.com/lKxQd0CCaq — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 11, 2022

The next day, Saturday, Bello visited a fishing community where fisherfolk leaders complained of an attempt to evict them from their land.

Vice presidential candidate Walden Bello meets with fisherfolk leaders in Tangub City to discuss their concerns. Presidential candidate Ka Leody de Guzman is in Ozamiz City for a Zoom interview. pic.twitter.com/ifFNvmeb3b — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 12, 2022

Both De Guzman and Bello then went to a community of coconut farmers, where, over a drink of fresh buko juice, they discussed their concerns.

Over buko, Ka Leody and runningmate Walden Bello discuss their platform with residents of Segatic Daku in Clarin, Misamis Occidental. pic.twitter.com/2dCaiuRAYM — Mike Navallo (@mikenavallo) March 12, 2022

A farmer complained of the lack of water in their village. Another lamented the lack of support from the government to improve their facilities.

The tandem then shared lunch “by hand” or boodle fight-style with various women leaders.

Visits like these to local communities marked the first 2 days of De Guzman and Bello’s Mindanao tour — the first for their campaign.

Instead of meeting and seeking the support of influential and powerful loal leaders, they prioritized dialogues with sectoral groups whose interests they seek to promote — farmers, fisherfolk and laborers, among others.

“The other presidential candidates should really prioritize coming to communities like this. Because ang problema nito is that umuugnay lang lagi sila sa mga local elites so they don’t come to the ground and listen to what is happening,” Bello said Saturday, touting their campaign as the only one willing to listen to the needs of ordinary citizens.

“They only get the viewpoint of yung mga local na elite about the problems of the particular area rather than getting the views of mga common people. Kami ni Ka Leody, prioritize namin to,” he said proudly.

These visits have resulted in intimate gatherings ranging from 10 to 50 participants where just about anyone could request a photo or do a fistbump and talk to them about their personal concerns — a departure from the thousands that flock to campaign sorties of other presidential candidates.

Oftentimes, these gatherings are held in the houses of sectoral leaders right in the middle of the community.

In these meetings, De Guzman and Bello would repeat their campaign platforms — increase minimum wage across the country to P750 a day, do away with “neoliberal economic policies” or policies imposed by the World Trade Organization which liberalize imports of goods that have supposedly killed Philippine industries, and repeal the Rice Tariffication law which supposedly allowed too much importation of rice into the country and pushed the prices of local rice down to the detriment of local farmers.

De Guzman would then urge voters to choose candidates who truly represent their interests and not the interests of big businesses.

“Kung gusto natin ng pagbabago, kung gusto natin ng mababang presyo, ang iboboto natin ay kandidato ng masang Pilipino,” he said in his campaign rally Friday.

“Pero kapagka ang ibinoto natin ay kandidato ng kapitalista, mataas ang presyo, mababa ang sahod para kumita ang kapitalista,” he added.

Responding to specific concerns about the lack of government support and subsidies to local farmers, De Guzman cited his proposed P475-billion package for farmers which will be sourced from his proposed wealth tax to be imposed on wealthy families.

A light moment between Ka Leody and some of coconut farmers asking for his help.



A light moment between Ka Leody and some of coconut farmers asking for his help.

"Walang suportang social dito sa ating mga mamamayan dito. At yung sahod ng mga manggagawa...itataas natin ang sahod...Babalik kaming bitbit ang pangakong 'yun."

De Guzman previously pegged this tax at 20% of a family’s total wealth while Bello cited a much lower rate at 1 to 3%.

A wealth tax however would require a law to be passed by Congress.

De Guzman raised the possibility of a people’s initiative to enact a wealth tax law but the 1987 Constitution requires all appropriation, revenue or tariff bills to start from the House of Representatives.

From the speeches, it is not clear yet how De Guzman and Bello intend to break down their proposed subsidy for farmers nor how they plan to enforce the collection of wealth taxes.

But the promise of higher minimum wage and subsidies are enough for farmers like Herminia Siao to consider voting for De Guzman.

“Para nako, ok ang iyahang mga plano kay ingon niya, unahon niya ang mga tao kaysa mga negosyante. So ang akoa lang pod, maayo unta kung matinood. Kay kami sa kadugay na bitaw namong kuan, usahay makaingon na lang mi nga sige lang saad, sige lang saad, wala man gyu’y nahimo,” she said in her native language, Bisaya.

(For me, his plans are good because he said he will put the people first than businessmen. For my part, I hope that becomes true. Because for so long, we’ve heard many promises but nothing came out of them.)

The question now is if De Guzman can deliver on his promises.

But the bigger question is, given the pace of his campaign, can he reach more communities and win enough hearts and minds come May 9?