MUÑOZ, Nueva Ecija - Blue porridge, blue rice cakes and blue water are just some of the items served in "Iskorinderia", a small eatery here that offers cheap meals while campaigning for presidential bet Isko Moreno Domagoso.

"Iskorinderia" - a wordplay on "Isko" and "karinderya" (eatery) - was put up in October 2021 after the Manila Mayor filed his certificate of candidacy for president, said its owner April Villacorta, a 62-year-old balikbayan from the United States.

Villacorta said she was supposed to fly back to the United States in January 2022, but decided instead to build her eatery adorned with Domagoso's campaign materials - including a flat-screen television that plays his campaign videos - to pay homage to Domagoso and his achievements as Manila Mayor.

"Nainspire ako kay Isko... Nasa Amerika pa lang ako, napapanood ko na siya, finollow ko na siya noong mayor na siya," she told ABS-CBN News Digital.

(I was inspired by Isko... I have been watching him even when I was still in the US.)

"Yung Iskorinderia... lahat ng binibenta namin dito talagang murang mura lang kasi gusto kong maka-ano din yung desire niya (Isko) na makatulong sa mga mahihirap," she said.

(Everything we sell in Iskorinderia are really affordable because I share Isko's desire in helping the poor.)

Most of the meals - which are also named after the Manila Mayor - are priced between P20 and P30, while blue-hued water is given for free.

The cook uses butterfly pea flowers to give porridge, rice and water a natural blue tint, Villacorta said.

Aside from giving the products a unique appearance, it also serves as an antioxidant, she said.

"Halos yung puhunan na lang ang prinipresyo ko dito para maka-afford ang mga mahihirap," she said.

(The price of the items are based on their actual cost so that the poor can afford it.)

"Tapos ang daming nagbibigay ngayon dahil nakikita nila na may pinapakain akong mga bata at matatanda. 'Yung iba pera, yung iba may bigas, food, itlog para sa lugaw," she said.

(There are also others who donate money or ingredients like rice, eggs for the porridge, after they learned that we are also feeding some kids and some elderly people.)

Aside from serving food and Domagoso-themed beverages like "Isko-pi" (Isko coffee) and "Isko-labat" (Isko salabat), Villacorta also makes use of her eatery to convince some voters to vote for the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer.

"Mayroon akong mga nako-convince kasi maraming mga tao dito na undecided," she said.

(I have convinced some voters because there are a lot of people here who are undecided.)

"Tuwing lalabas ako, kinakausap ko yung mga tao... Nagshi-share ako ng mga about doon kay Yorme, sa party niya, mga projects na nagawa sa Manila.

(Whenever I go out, I talk to the people... I share things about Yorme, his party, his projects in Manila.)

April Villacorta says she postponed her flight back to the US earlier this year to put up and develop “Iskorinderia”, which provides affordable meals for the impoverished.



She says her store is also where she tries to convince customers to vote for @IskoMoreno for president. pic.twitter.com/jVOVF1KrdY — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 11, 2022

On March 11, Domagoso visited the eatery dedicated to him and thanked Villacorta for her efforts.

"Thank you very much, nakaka-touch naman (this is so touching)," the presidential candidate said before entering the eatery.

"To name it after me, I am really grateful," he said.

Villacorta says several people have asked her to help them put up more “Iskorinderia” branches around Nueva Ecija.



Domagoso thanked his supporters for coming up with this initiative ahead of #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/9HFV9RIYyF — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) March 11, 2022

Despite these efforts, Villacorta cannot cast a vote for Domagoso as she has been residing in the US for about 2 decades already, and is not an active voter of her local precinct in Nueva Ecija.

"'Yung boto ko isa lang naman," she said.

"Ang nasa isip ko isa lang ako, pero ang dami kong naco-convince," she said.

Villacorta said she will close her "Iskorinderia" for good after the May polls as she plans to return to the United States right after the 2022 national elections.

There are other Novo Ecijanos who have inquired how to franchise, and hopefully they would continue the brand, she said.

"Hindi lang isa ang nagtatanong," she said.

"Sabi ko pumunta lang sila dito at ishe-share ko para kumalat diba?" she said.

"Ang iniisip ko na lang, yung time [ko dito sa Pilipinas] talagang gagamitin ko talaga to the fullest."